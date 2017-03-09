WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super League 2017

Thu Mar 09, 2017 8:44 pm
Mrs Barista
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24284
Location: West Yorkshire
Wigan missing loads tonight and still trampling all over Warrington. Cas playing breathtaking attacking rugby. Nailed on Grand Finalists?
Thu Mar 09, 2017 8:51 pm
number 6
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10068
cas set off like a house on fire in 2015 and fell away, wont get too carried away yet

Thu Mar 09, 2017 9:31 pm
Dave K.
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17140
Location: Back in Hull.
Good to see despite loads of injuries and not moaning about it unlike some supports of a team we have played recently.

Look very good and hard to see any team challenging (I include Cas in this) at the moment.

Thu Mar 09, 2017 9:33 pm
Dave K.
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17140
Location: Back in Hull.
Warrington are awful, only got Clarke with Hill and Currie out, backs are so slow.

