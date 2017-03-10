WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonight's Game

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:33 pm
fc-eaststander
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 08, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 2008
Location: West Hull
Westerman only turned up once or twice a season frustrating cause he can be excellent but totally inconsistent I thought T smith would get better out of him but it appears not tbh Lineman is not the best listener either and although hes a danger in attack god he leeks points, he is a really nice lad though so I hope it goes well for him
FC TILL I DIE

COME ON U HULL

Re: Tonight's Game

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:36 pm
Cherry_&_White

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:57 am
Posts: 12
morleys_deckchair wrote:
That's that harsh reality really for us..... Hill, Currie (who is out all season), Clark...... Possibly Ratchford... Savelio has looked ok... Hughes/cooper will do a job.

The rest are either bang average, over the hill or not good enough.... big rebuilding job for the next guy.... which we shouldn't be saying really with the amount of money that has been spent.



Obviously you watch the team every week and I don't, but on paper I think your starting pack looks very decent. They were just asked to do too much yesterday with not enough punch on the bench. Hill will clearly make a difference, and plenty of Wigan fans were sorry to see Crosby go.

Think you're probably right about your backs, who don't look that threatening, but even there you've got the likes of Ratchford missing, who'd easily get into most SL teams. Can't see you challenging for the LLS after the start you've made, but with decent look with injuries, I still expect Wire to be as tough a prospect as anyone when we get towards knockout rugby.
