morleys_deckchair wrote: That's that harsh reality really for us..... Hill, Currie (who is out all season), Clark...... Possibly Ratchford... Savelio has looked ok... Hughes/cooper will do a job.



The rest are either bang average, over the hill or not good enough.... big rebuilding job for the next guy.... which we shouldn't be saying really with the amount of money that has been spent.

Obviously you watch the team every week and I don't, but on paper I think your starting pack looks very decent. They were just asked to do too much yesterday with not enough punch on the bench. Hill will clearly make a difference, and plenty of Wigan fans were sorry to see Crosby go.Think you're probably right about your backs, who don't look that threatening, but even there you've got the likes of Ratchford missing, who'd easily get into most SL teams. Can't see you challenging for the LLS after the start you've made, but with decent look with injuries, I still expect Wire to be as tough a prospect as anyone when we get towards knockout rugby.