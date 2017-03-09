|
CW8
Cheeky half-back
|
Agree Re Lineham Dessie, he was pretty much my only plus point,im starting to really like the flying pig.
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:49 pm
|
|
Depressingly poor. We have gone from the Broncos game where we had 100% completion rate to something like 60 in this match. Poor decisions, trying to push the game at the wrong time, offloads in our own 20m, it all smacks of desperation.
I don't understand why we are playing Matty, and why bring Evans on from the bench.
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:55 pm
|
|
Winslade's Offload wrote:
Depressingly poor. We have gone from the Broncos game where we had 100% completion rate to something like 60 in this match. Poor decisions, trying to push the game at the wrong time, offloads in our own 20m, it all smacks of desperation.
I don't understand why we are playing Matty, and why bring Evans on from the bench.
shuffling deckchairs on the Titanic
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:59 pm
|
|
Worst I've seen us play in a long long time.
There are players in that pitch who have no business being there based on that. Blythe & Russell particularly poor.
Forget all the hype about Leeds etc. That team will not trouble the playoffs unless something changes quickly. Wigan played ok... Honestly they didn't have to play well to make us look poor.
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:09 pm
|
|
It is patently obvious that matty Russell ( one trick pony) and Ryhs Evans (said from day one , didn't see anything in him) are not of the required standard. Not sure having both hughes and westernan lends enough menace in attack or weight. Westwood coming to an end, love to sign kirmond from Wakefield taking over his role
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:28 pm
|
|
Superblue wrote:
The whole balance of the side is cock-eyed for me.
The pack is full of highly paid fancy-dans and no grunts, whereas the backs are all low cap grunts with no x-factor players.
Just who do the opposition fear in our forwards and backs?
Chris Hill and Ben Currie. Literally no one else.
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:35 pm
|
|
rubber duckie wrote:
The good news. I think there are tries in us if we ever get the ball....the bad news is I think there is only Two scores in us.
Were as good as beaten at half time.
Hope I'm wrong.
Trust me be right.
|
