Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:27 pm
Agree Re Lineham Dessie, he was pretty much my only plus point,im starting to really like the flying pig.

Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:49 pm
Depressingly poor. We have gone from the Broncos game where we had 100% completion rate to something like 60 in this match. Poor decisions, trying to push the game at the wrong time, offloads in our own 20m, it all smacks of desperation.
I don't understand why we are playing Matty, and why bring Evans on from the bench.

Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:55 pm
Depressingly poor. We have gone from the Broncos game where we had 100% completion rate to something like 60 in this match. Poor decisions, trying to push the game at the wrong time, offloads in our own 20m, it all smacks of desperation.
I don't understand why we are playing Matty, and why bring Evans on from the bench.



shuffling deckchairs on the Titanic
"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:59 pm
Worst I've seen us play in a long long time.

There are players in that pitch who have no business being there based on that. Blythe & Russell particularly poor.

Forget all the hype about Leeds etc. That team will not trouble the playoffs unless something changes quickly. Wigan played ok... Honestly they didn't have to play well to make us look poor.
