Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:03 pm
Bobby_Peru
I don't believe he has enough quality, simple as that
Re: Tonight's Game

Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:05 pm
easyWire
Superblue wrote:
Our forwards were beat before a ball was kicked, and our backs knew it.

Best to get the missing players back, regroup, and chase the challenge cup again.


Let's focus on avoiding the drop first

Re: Tonight's Game

Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:07 pm
Tiz Lad
Unbelievably deluded post match interview by Smith, blaming luck. He's 100% to blame, assembled the slowest and least creative backline in 20 years and a lightweight pack.

If you're not questioning him now then I'm afraid you're deluding yourself

Re: Tonight's Game

Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:10 pm
lefty goldblatt
I had nothing down for us, tonight. The opening half an hour proved it.

We're regressing (bar 2015, which was pooh from start to finish)year on year, yet we're spending King's ransoms for the privilege.

Smith's recruitment is pooh
We have little idea in any facet of our game
He emits no confidence to supporters or players. He looks like an embarrassed politician.

I said last week, now is the time that Smith starts earning his money. He and his "players" haven't done that, this week.

Shucking Fite, he says, Spooneristically
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Tonight's Game

Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:16 pm
Snowy
I don't think it's a foregone conclusion at beating us, Leigh next week.

That didn't look good at all tonight
Re: Tonight's Game

Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:17 pm
The whole balance of the side is cock-eyed for me.

The pack is full of highly paid fancy-dans and no grunts, whereas the backs are all low cap grunts with no x-factor players.

Just who do the opposition fear in our forwards and backs?
Return to Warrington Wolves




c}