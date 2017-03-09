|
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1752
Location: Just turning your corner now
|
I don't believe he has enough quality, simple as that
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:05 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 152
Location: Dubai
|
Superblue wrote:
Our forwards were beat before a ball was kicked, and our backs knew it.
Best to get the missing players back, regroup, and chase the challenge cup again.
Let's focus on avoiding the drop first
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:07 pm
|
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 306
|
Unbelievably deluded post match interview by Smith, blaming luck. He's 100% to blame, assembled the slowest and least creative backline in 20 years and a lightweight pack.
If you're not questioning him now then I'm afraid you're deluding yourself
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:10 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5390
Location: South Stand.....bored
|
I had nothing down for us, tonight. The opening half an hour proved it.
We're regressing (bar 2015, which was pooh from start to finish)year on year, yet we're spending King's ransoms for the privilege.
Smith's recruitment is pooh
We have little idea in any facet of our game
He emits no confidence to supporters or players. He looks like an embarrassed politician.
I said last week, now is the time that Smith starts earning his money. He and his "players" haven't done that, this week.
Shucking Fite, he says, Spooneristically
|
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:16 pm
|
Snowy
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm
Posts: 6993
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
|
I don't think it's a foregone conclusion at beating us, Leigh next week.
That didn't look good at all tonight
|
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]TBF he's a good lad Snowy.
A wind up merchant but a good lad.
:lol:[/quote]
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]
OOpps - nowt changes !!
[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:17 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 39
|
The whole balance of the side is cock-eyed for me.
The pack is full of highly paid fancy-dans and no grunts, whereas the backs are all low cap grunts with no x-factor players.
Just who do the opposition fear in our forwards and backs?
|
Who is online
|
