Patton hasn't done that much wrong in the first few weeks with the team playing weakly as a whole. If you drop him for last week's performance you must surely drop Evans too?
Livett at centre I like the look of, just not sure whether there is too much pressure to create at half back?
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ant1, Barbed Wire, Builth Wells Wire, Bullsmad, colly226, DAG, dickyflourbag, easyWire, jj86, LJWire, Philth, richmond, silver2, Smiffy27, Suzy Banyon, wiretillidie30, Wrath and 264 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}