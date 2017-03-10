NickyKiss wrote:

Escare has just been a revalation for us. I expected a fumbling, defensively poor, suppport play machine and we've got a lad who has been the complete opppsite. He's been rock solid, is linking the play nicely and his kicking out of hand has just been fantastic.



I was really impressed with Navarette tonight as well. He is so aggressive in everything he does and as soon as Wigan's conditioning team have got him fitter and stronger we should have a good player on our hands.



I'm enjoying watching George Williams in a Wigan shirt whilst I still can. I'm told he's going down under for 2018 so performances like last night need to be appreciated.