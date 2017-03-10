WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00

 
Post a reply

Re: GAME ON : Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 12:26 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4126
Location: Carcassonne, France
Escare was brilliant in attack and I thought that Navarette had some nice touches. The French players are adding some Gallic variety and continental class to the strong Wigan lineup.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: GAME ON : Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 8:16 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20718
Location: WIGAN
Escare has just been a revalation for us. I expected a fumbling, defensively poor, suppport play machine and we've got a lad who has been the complete opppsite. He's been rock solid, is linking the play nicely and his kicking out of hand has just been fantastic.

I was really impressed with Navarette tonight as well. He is so aggressive in everything he does and as soon as Wigan's conditioning team have got him fitter and stronger we should have a good player on our hands.

I'm enjoying watching George Williams in a Wigan shirt whilst I still can. I'm told he's going down under for 2018 so performances like last night need to be appreciated.

Re: GAME ON : Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 8:48 am
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14860
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
I see Williams is struggling without Matty Smith at his side as a steadying influence.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: GAME ON : Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 8:54 am
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4120
Location: Bradford
Never realised Liam Farrell had so much pace. Even Clark couldn't catch him!

Re: GAME ON : Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:30 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4126
Location: Carcassonne, France
NickyKiss wrote:
Escare has just been a revalation for us. I expected a fumbling, defensively poor, suppport play machine and we've got a lad who has been the complete opppsite. He's been rock solid, is linking the play nicely and his kicking out of hand has just been fantastic.

I was really impressed with Navarette tonight as well. He is so aggressive in everything he does and as soon as Wigan's conditioning team have got him fitter and stronger we should have a good player on our hands.

I'm enjoying watching George Williams in a Wigan shirt whilst I still can. I'm told he's going down under for 2018 so performances like last night need to be appreciated.


Both those players have always had the attacking skills. However the improvement of those two players at Wigan, especially Escare's defence, is a tribute to the Wigan coaching staff.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: GAME ON : Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:38 am
jimlav Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 3:37 pm
Posts: 687
Dave K. wrote:
Didn't notice him to be honest, though Williams, Escare and Farrell were the pick of the players in an alround excellent performance.


Both Farrell and Tomkins were awesome in the 2nd row last night. Tomkins defence was electrifying.
FlexWheeler wrote:
The extent of his coaching is ''BASH EM, JUST F*CKING BASH EM. HE'S LOW ON CONFIDENCE, BASH HIM''

He's a limited coach that won't last long term.

....
rubber duckie wrote:
That would make Wigan strong favourites then. With Ratchford at FB and Patton with Cronk in the halves, I think we'll do very well without Sam.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: colly226, craig hkr, cravenpark1, Fordy, Huddersfield1895, JEAN CAPDOUZE, jimlav, Karen, le penguin, Marcus's Bicycle, MollySylphrena, Nothus, PurpleCheeseWarrior, rlbet, tigertot, Towns88 and 176 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,532,4792,03775,8264,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
WHITEHAVEN
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
SHEFFIELD
v
FEATHERSTONE  














c}