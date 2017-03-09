As much as Warrington were poor Wigan were good tonight. All the experienced players turned up and played well. Young Marshall will get the headlines for 4 tries but SOL, Tommy L, Tomkins and Farrell were very good.
One thing that really surprised me was Gidley's performance (or lack of). He was shocking and looked scared to get tackled. Clark was Warrington's only real threat.
