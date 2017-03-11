Bullseye wrote: Some Leigh fans made a bit of mischief saying the club had been in touch with him last year. While I'm sure it never got very far I'm sure a few jumped on the bandwagon.



Nobody could afford him over here.

We were in talks , and positive ones at that for Hayne to play for us in the middle 8 s , money wasn't the issue , he was happy to come ( Fui being the influence ) but it came down to him only being available for 3 games , something we didn't think worth it in the end , had it been 6 , he would have comeThe signing of Fui was without doubt the Catalyst for our ability to recruit some quality players from the start of last year , he put us on the map in Aussie , an inspired signing , no doubt he might do something similar for TorontoGlad things seem to be settling down for you now and the season might end in what could be seen as a positive turning pointAs for us , we're loving it ATM