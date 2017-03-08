We managed to have a chat to Richards and Offiah, link to interview below.
Interesting points:
Richards hopes to come back to Wigan soon to visit - hopefully we can get him in the Hall of Fame when he does!
He thinks Mickey Mac would be a hit in NRL - probably literally
Offiah tipping Luke Gale for MoS
Full interview at https://wiganrugby.blog/2017/03/08/big-interview-pat-richards-and-martin-offiah/
