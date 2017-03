We managed to have a chat to Richards and Offiah, link to interview below.Interesting points:Richards hopes to come back to Wigan soon to visit - hopefully we can get him in the Hall of Fame when he does!He thinks Mickey Mac would be a hit in NRL - probably literallyOffiah tipping Luke Gale for MoSFull interview at https://wiganrugby.blog/2017/03/08/big-interview-pat-richards-and-martin-offiah/