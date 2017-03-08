I thought that they would have chosen the London v Toronto game too but it was mentioned on a forum (either on here or Total RL) that the RU club at whose ground the Broncos play are at home on the Saturday that it would have to be on a different day (Broncos will be playing on the Friday night) and as the streamed games are all at 1 pm on a Saturday the inability to play on Saturday may have ruled it out for the BBC.



It is also possible that they had the Oldham v Haydock game in mind all along though as they get to show another plucky underdog story, particularly after the effort from Siddal in the previous round, with the added factor of Haydock being the lowest ranked club to ever make it this far. They also get to show two clubs that haven't featured as yet.



I would guess the Toulouse v Batley game was never considered as with a likely audience in the tens of thousands making the trip to Toulouse would not be worth the cost for the BBC.