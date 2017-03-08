WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Challenge Cup

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:05 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
The BBC have selected Oldham v Haydock as the game their going to show in the next round. I'm very disappointed with this choice. Personally I'd have picked London Broncos v Toronto or Toulouse v Batley.

Re: Challenge Cup

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:22 pm
wiganermike
I thought that they would have chosen the London v Toronto game too but it was mentioned on a forum (either on here or Total RL) that the RU club at whose ground the Broncos play are at home on the Saturday that it would have to be on a different day (Broncos will be playing on the Friday night) and as the streamed games are all at 1 pm on a Saturday the inability to play on Saturday may have ruled it out for the BBC.

It is also possible that they had the Oldham v Haydock game in mind all along though as they get to show another plucky underdog story, particularly after the effort from Siddal in the previous round, with the added factor of Haydock being the lowest ranked club to ever make it this far. They also get to show two clubs that haven't featured as yet.

I would guess the Toulouse v Batley game was never considered as with a likely audience in the tens of thousands making the trip to Toulouse would not be worth the cost for the BBC.

Re: Challenge Cup

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 2:47 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Terrible choice. London vs Toronto is the game of the round and should have been switched to another small London ground if possible, to make it available on Saturday afternoon.
Re: Challenge Cup

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 4:44 am
Bulls Boy 2011
I'll be honest. I thought they would have gone for either London vs. Toronto or Bradford vs. Featherstone.

Either way, I'm happy Oldham and especially Haydock get some well needed and well deserved coverage! I suppose that's what the streams are all about? Promoting lower league clubs to national media?
Re: Challenge Cup

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 7:38 am
g_balls
Aren't Premier Sports showing all of Torontos games this year?
Re: Challenge Cup

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 8:43 am
Fully
g_balls wrote:
Aren't Premier Sports showing all of Torontos games this year?


League One (whose TV rights isn't owned by anyone). BBC have the rights to the Challenge Cup
Re: Challenge Cup

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 8:59 am
Ship's Cat
Great choice by the BBC as far as the neutral is concerned I think.

A chance to see a possible Cup upset and two new teams not shown yet this year.

