|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26247
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
redeverready wrote:
We will be back in super league next year if the meeting off super leagues power brokers has any sway with the dim witted RFL.
Really? Ooh I can't wait for the reaction from our pals at Wakey, Fax, Keighley etc. If that comes off.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:47 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4137
Location: Bradford
|
In terms of keeping our academy players, there are salary cap dispensations in place for home grown talent.
Not sure of the exact numbers these days, but a couple of years ago we could pay players that had come through our academy anything up to £40k and they would be salary cap exempt (anything above £40k and the excess would count on the cap etc.)
Now in theory this works, but obviously for most clubs including ourselves, you have to have the cash in the first place to be able to make the most of those dispensations.
I have to say, I hate to see academy players being snapped up by other clubs. Not just ours, but anybody's. It's probably one of my biggest gripes I have with the game currently and that's saying something.
The current dispensations aren't enough imo. I would want to see the entirety of an academy player's salary completely exempt from the cap. Give clubs a reason to 'grow their own' and once they do, give them a significant advantage to help keep them.
I guess one obvious downside to this theory would be the differing catchment area sizes.
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:23 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2211
Location: No longer Bradford
|
Nothus wrote:
In terms of keeping our academy players, there are salary cap dispensations in place for home grown talent.
Not sure of the exact numbers these days, but a couple of years ago we could pay players that had come through our academy anything up to £40k and they would be salary cap exempt (anything above £40k and the excess would count on the cap etc.)
Now in theory this works, but obviously for most clubs including ourselves, you have to have the cash in the first place to be able to make the most of those dispensations.
I have to say, I hate to see academy players being snapped up by other clubs. Not just ours, but anybody's. It's probably one of my biggest gripes I have with the game currently and that's saying something.
The current dispensations aren't enough imo. I would want to see the entirety of an academy player's salary completely exempt from the cap. Give clubs a reason to 'grow their own' and once they do, give them a significant advantage to help keep them.
I guess one obvious downside to this theory would be the differing catchment area sizes.
The catchment areas is definitely the issue there. The reason the likes of Wigan have always got such a good production line falls down to that and the amount of top amateur teams in the local area.
That being said, I totally agree with you. I would love to see much bigger incentives for teams to have home grown players in the squad and make it more likely for them to keep those players, than what is currently in place. Would potentially be a better balancing tool than a salary cap.
Imagine an Oldham team with the likes of Iestyn Harris, Kevin Sinfield & Barrie McDermott. (I may be wrong about one or two, but I think all came from that general area). Was Deacon from there too? I forget now...
|
|
Wed Mar 15, 2017 9:22 am
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7526Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
Deacs is from Wigan. We signed him from Oldham though.
|
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours
|
Wed Mar 15, 2017 9:23 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2211
Location: No longer Bradford
|
vbfg wrote:
Deacs is from Wigan. We signed him from Oldham though.
Ah yes, that's where my confusion was coming in. I knew there was an Oldham connection somewhere, and my mind didn't want to say "he's from Oldham!" so deep down I must have known that...
|
|
Wed Mar 15, 2017 9:42 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9193
Location: Bradbados
|
HamsterChops wrote:
Ah yes, that's where my confusion was coming in. I knew there was an Oldham connection somewhere, and my mind didn't want to say "he's from Oldham!" so deep down I must have known that...
I think he went through the Oldham youth system too, if memory serves. If players of that quality have to go elsewhere to get a placement it just shows what quality they have in the Wigan area.
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
|
Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:16 am
|
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2831
|
redeverready wrote:
We will be back in super league next year if the meeting off super leagues power brokers has any sway with the dim witted RFL.
That would put the cat amongst the pigeons ha
You would of thought that Toronto were given some kind of assurance that there would be an easier route to super league in the next couple of years instead of the current 8s system. With the amount of money their owners will be spending on a squad and paying for other clubs to go play in Canada they must of been given the wink
|
|
Wed Mar 15, 2017 11:59 am
|
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2831
|
|
|
Wed Mar 15, 2017 5:21 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26247
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Wed Mar 15, 2017 7:31 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4467
|
Young Murray had a good game.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Block5Bull, bullocks, Bullseye, dddooommm, ex Bull Dog, jockabull, josefw, mumbyisgod, paulwalker71, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, Stul, The Ghost of '99, vbfg and 257 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|
c}