Nothus wrote: In terms of keeping our academy players, there are salary cap dispensations in place for home grown talent.

Not sure of the exact numbers these days, but a couple of years ago we could pay players that had come through our academy anything up to £40k and they would be salary cap exempt (anything above £40k and the excess would count on the cap etc.)



Now in theory this works, but obviously for most clubs including ourselves, you have to have the cash in the first place to be able to make the most of those dispensations.



I have to say, I hate to see academy players being snapped up by other clubs. Not just ours, but anybody's. It's probably one of my biggest gripes I have with the game currently and that's saying something.

The current dispensations aren't enough imo. I would want to see the entirety of an academy player's salary completely exempt from the cap. Give clubs a reason to 'grow their own' and once they do, give them a significant advantage to help keep them.

I guess one obvious downside to this theory would be the differing catchment area sizes.

The catchment areas is definitely the issue there. The reason the likes of Wigan have always got such a good production line falls down to that and the amount of top amateur teams in the local area.That being said, I totally agree with you. I would love to see much bigger incentives for teams to have home grown players in the squad and make it more likely for them to keep those players, than what is currently in place. Would potentially be a better balancing tool than a salary cap.Imagine an Oldham team with the likes of Iestyn Harris, Kevin Sinfield & Barrie McDermott. (I may be wrong about one or two, but I think all came from that general area). Was Deacon from there too? I forget now...