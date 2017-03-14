RAB-2411 wrote: I guess one way of attempting to keep the class young lads at the club is the way we managed to convince some of our ex players (Addy, Olbison etc) to stay when we got relegated ... convince them that they don't need to leave Bradford to play SL. Clearly now that will be a much harder sell than it was when we were initially relegated, especially this season with the -12 deficit. But if we managed to stay up and keep a few of them, and get another good crop through, maybe we can start to build that feeling back.



Very much wishful thinking but I think that'd be the only way of keeping hold of anyone.

This is the big point for me. The only people who have the power to do this are the owners and Toovey. I cant believe Toovey has come to just try get us out of trouble this season, there must be a vision that has been sold to him in my eyes to get us back to SL. Whether this is achievable or not is down to the owners and what they are or more importantly are not willing or can put into the club in terms of finance.If the dream can be sold to a legend like Geoff Toovey why not to these young lads with the bulls running through their veins!Am I being slightly too optimistic?