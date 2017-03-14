|
RAB-2411 wrote:
From reading this and the comment you were replying to, the best way forward is an open and honest approach. Let players like Ryan, Oakes etc know that if someone comes in and it feels like right time and move for them; we'll let them go. But if it doesn't feel right, they're not quite ready for that level it would be better to have one more season at this level, if they go to Club X they're likely to not get a shot and just get shipped out on dual reg at this stage (i.e. O'Brien) etc etc
Would require players to have a lot of respect and trust in whoever was delivering that message as it could sound like you're just trying to keep them but if we're genuinely looking after the players best interest than it could work. May be being a bit naive here
it will be his agent (Karl Harrison) who you need to talk to and persuade the young lad is better off staying with us and playing.
Adam O'Brien can be used as a good example to all young players as to why they may be better staying. I am sure there are other players who left us for glory and are now playing CH. rugby. Where is C Naughton now and that other winger who went to Hull a few years ago.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 3:42 pm
woolly07 wrote:
Curt Naughton in on a season long loan at Super League Leigh. Although admittedly he hasn't played much for them yet.
I assume by the other you mean Jason Crookes, who was never going to do anything. He had one good game for Bradford and everyone screamed him as being amazing. Scored one good try against Hull in a friendly and they signed him. Then ended up at Dewsbury which is about the right level for him.
I'll always remember Crookes for getting absolutely destroyed by Pat Richards at Odsal. One of the most overrated "prospects" I've seen in a while.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 3:43 pm
woolly07 wrote:
Good point regarding Agent's. Always a bit wary of agents due to seeing how they behave in Football, never convinced they're looking out for the players best interests compared to how much they can make out of a transfer; which is clearly going to be far less of a risk in RL. No knowledge of agent's in RL to be honest.
Jason Crookes wasn't it who went over to Hull? Playing for Dewsbury now I believe.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:08 pm
paulwalker71 wrote:
That was my thought too, but I don't have any easy answers..
It just feels really gutting that we are now, in essence, a feeder club for SL teams. I know all the stuff about 'cutting our cloth' etc etc (it's certainly not that people haven't rammed it down our throats enough!).
But, part of being a supporter is to have that hope that one day we'll be at the top table ourselves again - and if all of our best players are 'inevitably' going to be moving on as soon as they develop, well, what's really the point?
Agreed but we are where we are.
Realistically we're not going to be making a push for promotion until 2019 at the earliest really and that's assuming we keep our best prospects and make several decent permanent signings.
By then we may have gone back to franchises anyway in which case it'll be a different ball game.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:29 pm
If we treat all these young guys right, give them their chance, get them to love the club, then if (when?) we get back to SL, we could sell Bradford to those guys as a kind of "unfinished business at the Bulls" sort of sell. If it's a while until we get back to SL, we may be able to pick some ex-Bradford guys up after they've had a testimonial at their new club, but when they are still good.
Bateman may still want to be Bradford captain when he gets to the back end of his career.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:35 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Agreed but we are where we are.
Realistically we're not going to be making a push for promotion until 2019 at the earliest really and that's assuming we keep our best prospects and make several decent permanent signings.
By then we may have gone back to franchises anyway in which case it'll be a different ball game.
Not convinced we'll go back to franchise but think we'll scrap the super 8s. I reckon 14 teams in SL and maybe a mini version of middle 8s. Bottom 2 of SL and top 2 of championship.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:51 pm
RAB-2411 wrote:
I guess one way of attempting to keep the class young lads at the club is the way we managed to convince some of our ex players (Addy, Olbison etc) to stay when we got relegated ... convince them that they don't need to leave Bradford to play SL. Clearly now that will be a much harder sell than it was when we were initially relegated, especially this season with the -12 deficit. But if we managed to stay up and keep a few of them, and get another good crop through, maybe we can start to build that feeling back.
Very much wishful thinking but I think that'd be the only way of keeping hold of anyone.
This is the big point for me. The only people who have the power to do this are the owners and Toovey. I cant believe Toovey has come to just try get us out of trouble this season, there must be a vision that has been sold to him in my eyes to get us back to SL. Whether this is achievable or not is down to the owners and what they are or more importantly are not willing or can put into the club in terms of finance.
If the dream can be sold to a legend like Geoff Toovey why not to these young lads with the bulls running through their veins!
Am I being slightly too optimistic?
Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:11 pm
After the past 10 years optimism is in short supply. I'll settle for staying in business and avoiding relegation for the moment.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:51 pm
thepimp007 wrote:
This is the big point for me. The only people who have the power to do this are the owners and Toovey. I cant believe Toovey has come to just try get us out of trouble this season, there must be a vision that has been sold to him in my eyes to get us back to SL. Whether this is achievable or not is down to the owners and what they are or more importantly are not willing or can put into the club in terms of finance.
If the dream can be sold to a legend like Geoff Toovey why not to these young lads with the bulls running through their veins!
Am I being slightly too optimistic?
I think you're over 'egging' Geoff Toovey a little bit to be honest.
He was a terrific player, no doubts, but his coaching pedigree is a little more open to question, imo. Whether he's come here as a favour to Charnley and Lowe I don't know, but he wasn't then employed as a head coach 'back home' and hasn't been since he lost his first job, so far as I know, and it goes without saying that, like virtually every coach the world over, he didn't leave that job in the way he would have wanted.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 6:05 pm
We will be back in super league next year if the meeting off super leagues power brokers has any sway with the dim witted RFL.
