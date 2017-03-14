WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

 
Post a reply

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 3:31 pm
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 709
RAB-2411 wrote:
From reading this and the comment you were replying to, the best way forward is an open and honest approach. Let players like Ryan, Oakes etc know that if someone comes in and it feels like right time and move for them; we'll let them go. But if it doesn't feel right, they're not quite ready for that level it would be better to have one more season at this level, if they go to Club X they're likely to not get a shot and just get shipped out on dual reg at this stage (i.e. O'Brien) etc etc

Would require players to have a lot of respect and trust in whoever was delivering that message as it could sound like you're just trying to keep them but if we're genuinely looking after the players best interest than it could work. May be being a bit naive here :oops:


it will be his agent (Karl Harrison) who you need to talk to and persuade the young lad is better off staying with us and playing.
Adam O'Brien can be used as a good example to all young players as to why they may be better staying. I am sure there are other players who left us for glory and are now playing CH. rugby. Where is C Naughton now and that other winger who went to Hull a few years ago.

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 3:42 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2205
Location: No longer Bradford
woolly07 wrote:
it will be his agent (Karl Harrison) who you need to talk to and persuade the young lad is better off staying with us and playing.
Adam O'Brien can be used as a good example to all young players as to why they may be better staying. I am sure there are other players who left us for glory and are now playing CH. rugby. Where is C Naughton now and that other winger who went to Hull a few years ago.


Curt Naughton in on a season long loan at Super League Leigh. Although admittedly he hasn't played much for them yet.
I assume by the other you mean Jason Crookes, who was never going to do anything. He had one good game for Bradford and everyone screamed him as being amazing. Scored one good try against Hull in a friendly and they signed him. Then ended up at Dewsbury which is about the right level for him.
I'll always remember Crookes for getting absolutely destroyed by Pat Richards at Odsal. One of the most overrated "prospects" I've seen in a while.
Last edited by HamsterChops on Tue Mar 14, 2017 3:43 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 3:43 pm
RAB-2411 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2017 7:24 pm
Posts: 26
woolly07 wrote:
it will be his agent (Karl Harrison) who you need to talk to and persuade the young lad is better off staying with us and playing.
Adam O'Brien can be used as a good example to all young players as to why they may be better staying. I am sure there are other players who left us for glory and are now playing CH. rugby. Where is C Naughton now and that other winger who went to Hull a few years ago.


Good point regarding Agent's. Always a bit wary of agents due to seeing how they behave in Football, never convinced they're looking out for the players best interests compared to how much they can make out of a transfer; which is clearly going to be far less of a risk in RL. No knowledge of agent's in RL to be honest.

Jason Crookes wasn't it who went over to Hull? Playing for Dewsbury now I believe.

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:08 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26233
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
paulwalker71 wrote:
That was my thought too, but I don't have any easy answers..

It just feels really gutting that we are now, in essence, a feeder club for SL teams. I know all the stuff about 'cutting our cloth' etc etc (it's certainly not that people haven't rammed it down our throats enough!).

But, part of being a supporter is to have that hope that one day we'll be at the top table ourselves again - and if all of our best players are 'inevitably' going to be moving on as soon as they develop, well, what's really the point?


Agreed but we are where we are.

Realistically we're not going to be making a push for promotion until 2019 at the earliest really and that's assuming we keep our best prospects and make several decent permanent signings.

By then we may have gone back to franchises anyway in which case it'll be a different ball game.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:29 pm
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2045
Location: Bradford
If we treat all these young guys right, give them their chance, get them to love the club, then if (when?) we get back to SL, we could sell Bradford to those guys as a kind of "unfinished business at the Bulls" sort of sell. If it's a while until we get back to SL, we may be able to pick some ex-Bradford guys up after they've had a testimonial at their new club, but when they are still good.
Bateman may still want to be Bradford captain when he gets to the back end of his career.
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:35 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4336
Bullseye wrote:
Agreed but we are where we are.

Realistically we're not going to be making a push for promotion until 2019 at the earliest really and that's assuming we keep our best prospects and make several decent permanent signings.

By then we may have gone back to franchises anyway in which case it'll be a different ball game.


Not convinced we'll go back to franchise but think we'll scrap the super 8s. I reckon 14 teams in SL and maybe a mini version of middle 8s. Bottom 2 of SL and top 2 of championship.

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:51 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 908
RAB-2411 wrote:
I guess one way of attempting to keep the class young lads at the club is the way we managed to convince some of our ex players (Addy, Olbison etc) to stay when we got relegated ... convince them that they don't need to leave Bradford to play SL. Clearly now that will be a much harder sell than it was when we were initially relegated, especially this season with the -12 deficit. But if we managed to stay up and keep a few of them, and get another good crop through, maybe we can start to build that feeling back.

Very much wishful thinking but I think that'd be the only way of keeping hold of anyone.


This is the big point for me. The only people who have the power to do this are the owners and Toovey. I cant believe Toovey has come to just try get us out of trouble this season, there must be a vision that has been sold to him in my eyes to get us back to SL. Whether this is achievable or not is down to the owners and what they are or more importantly are not willing or can put into the club in terms of finance.

If the dream can be sold to a legend like Geoff Toovey why not to these young lads with the bulls running through their veins!

Am I being slightly too optimistic?

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:11 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26233
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
After the past 10 years optimism is in short supply. I'll settle for staying in business and avoiding relegation for the moment.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BeechwoodBull, bowlingboy, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, Bullsmad, debaser, Highlander, iseeyoujerryjerry, Molsk111, paulwalker71, phillgee, RAB-2411, roger daly, Stul, thepimp007 and 220 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,535,4302,00275,8384,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}