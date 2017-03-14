WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

 
Post a reply

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:03 pm
Ewwenorfolk User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 03, 2006 8:42 pm
Posts: 11956
Has anyone read the T&A article with Beattie today?

Has he seriously said he hopes there is interest in our younger players or has he been misquoted??

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:49 pm
roofaldo2 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2658
Ewwenorfolk wrote:
Has anyone read the T&A article with Beattie today?

Has he seriously said he hopes there is interest in our younger players or has he been misquoted??


I think it's a misrepresentation of the quote. He's bigging up the young lads saying that they're SL quality, but hasn't quite had the eloquence to make his point
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 1:18 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9187
Location: Bradbados
I didn't read it the way Ewwen did to be honest, but even if he did say that, it's a statement of the flaming obvious. Our academy sides were beating SL teams in their league last year, and seem to have started this season in the same vein. Given the performances of some ( all....)of the youngsters in the first team and you'd need to be a real dimwit not to realise that bigger clubs are going to be slinking around.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 1:51 pm
Bulls4Champs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4464
How do we manage to keep young players?

Obviously we can't manage to pay them the same as SL sides so what is it that we do that keep them wanting to stay at the club?

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 2:00 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5777
Bulls4Champs wrote:
How do we manage to keep young players?

Obviously we can't manage to pay them the same as SL sides so what is it that we do that keep them wanting to stay at the club?


Outside of the basics like paying them every month on the agreed date. I'd say regular first team football. Once they are established first teamers they are off to superleague where they belong. That's a fact of life while we are in the championship.

What I find gutting is seeing Adam O'Brien turning out for Halifax. Not because of any rivalry with them (good luck to them) but because he is genuinely superleague class. He's at the wrong superleague club IMO.

If Ethan Ryan were to leave I'd want to see him ripping it up on the wing in Superleague or NRL getting the show biz billing his finishes deserve.

A few years playing regular first team for us and I'm sure he'll be ready to step in to that level and certainly international honours.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 2:11 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2204
Location: No longer Bradford
There is no way in hell that Ethan Ryan won't be playing Super League eventually. As well as the spectacular finishes, he is one of the best defensive wingers I've seen in a long time. I wouldn't like to try and count the amount of times his read or a great ball and all tackle has saved certain tries down his side.

I just hope we get a good couple of years out of him before he inevitably moves on. And I won't begrudge him that move either.

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 2:24 pm
RAB-2411 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2017 7:24 pm
Posts: 25
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
Outside of the basics like paying them every month on the agreed date. I'd say regular first team football. Once they are established first teamers they are off to superleague where they belong. That's a fact of life while we are in the championship.

What I find gutting is seeing Adam O'Brien turning out for Halifax. Not because of any rivalry with them (good luck to them) but because he is genuinely superleague class. He's at the wrong superleague club IMO.

If Ethan Ryan were to leave I'd want to see him ripping it up on the wing in Superleague or NRL getting the show biz billing his finishes deserve.

A few years playing regular first team for us and I'm sure he'll be ready to step in to that level and certainly international honours.


From reading this and the comment you were replying to, the best way forward is an open and honest approach. Let players like Ryan, Oakes etc know that if someone comes in and it feels like right time and move for them; we'll let them go. But if it doesn't feel right, they're not quite ready for that level it would be better to have one more season at this level, if they go to Club X they're likely to not get a shot and just get shipped out on dual reg at this stage (i.e. O'Brien) etc etc

Would require players to have a lot of respect and trust in whoever was delivering that message as it could sound like you're just trying to keep them but if we're genuinely looking after the players best interest than it could work. May be being a bit naive here :oops:

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 2:35 pm
Bulls4Champs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4464
Maybe we should start insisting on transfer fees for our players then in future. If we are to become a feeder club for super leagues then I would hope we get as much money as is possible.

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 3:17 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3038
Location: Bradford
Bulls4Champs wrote:
How do we manage to keep young players?

Obviously we can't manage to pay them the same as SL sides so what is it that we do that keep them wanting to stay at the club?


That was my thought too, but I don't have any easy answers..

It just feels really gutting that we are now, in essence, a feeder club for SL teams. I know all the stuff about 'cutting our cloth' etc etc (it's certainly not that people haven't rammed it down our throats enough!).

But, part of being a supporter is to have that hope that one day we'll be at the top table ourselves again - and if all of our best players are 'inevitably' going to be moving on as soon as they develop, well, what's really the point?

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 3:30 pm
RAB-2411 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2017 7:24 pm
Posts: 25
paulwalker71 wrote:
That was my thought too, but I don't have any easy answers..

It just feels really gutting that we are now, in essence, a feeder club for SL teams. I know all the stuff about 'cutting our cloth' etc etc (it's certainly not that people haven't rammed it down our throats enough!).

But, part of being a supporter is to have that hope that one day we'll be at the top table ourselves again - and if all of our best players are 'inevitably' going to be moving on as soon as they develop, well, what's really the point?


I guess one way of attempting to keep the class young lads at the club is the way we managed to convince some of our ex players (Addy, Olbison etc) to stay when we got relegated ... convince them that they don't need to leave Bradford to play SL. Clearly now that will be a much harder sell than it was when we were initially relegated, especially this season with the -12 deficit. But if we managed to stay up and keep a few of them, and get another good crop through, maybe we can start to build that feeling back.

Very much wishful thinking but I think that'd be the only way of keeping hold of anyone.
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, ATS1, BeechwoodBull, beefy1, childofthenorthern, Creedy Bull, debaser, josefw, le penguin, martinwildbull, Mobull, paulwalker71, RAB-2411, roger daly, Scarey71, Stockwell & Smales, woolly07 and 177 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,535,3741,81375,8384,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}