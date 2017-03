Bulls4Champs wrote: How do we manage to keep young players?



Obviously we can't manage to pay them the same as SL sides so what is it that we do that keep them wanting to stay at the club?

Outside of the basics like paying them every month on the agreed date. I'd say regular first team football. Once they are established first teamers they are off to superleague where they belong. That's a fact of life while we are in the championship.What I find gutting is seeing Adam O'Brien turning out for Halifax. Not because of any rivalry with them (good luck to them) but because he is genuinely superleague class. He's at the wrong superleague club IMO.If Ethan Ryan were to leave I'd want to see him ripping it up on the wing in Superleague or NRL getting the show biz billing his finishes deserve.A few years playing regular first team for us and I'm sure he'll be ready to step in to that level and certainly international honours.