Nothus wrote: I don't understand what's happened with Batley. I know they've lost John Kear and a few players - Keegan Hirst is a big loss - but they looked a shadow of the team we played last season.

They finished either 3rd of 4th last season so they will have received a decent wedge of central funding, they're still a part time team but I can't work out where any of that money has been spent?

Hirst turned out and scored for Dewsbury yesterday; assume he's on dual reg from Wakey?Wouldn't mind us going in for him if he get's frustrated not getting a shot in SL.