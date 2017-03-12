WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

 
Post a reply

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:26 pm
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2043
Location: Bradford
Keyes is injured. Lee smith seems to be carrying a knock. That setup today had our 3 least injured pivots on the pitch.
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:33 pm
Frank Whitcombe User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Aug 09, 2009 7:32 pm
Posts: 296
Several strong candidates for MoM, Moore and Pryce did what they should be doing at this level. Pack played with plenty of energy and Roche was playing very well before the injury.

I'd go with Campbell - hungry for work came inside and took the ball in plenty of times, injected energy at vital times and showed great awareness for the intercept try.

If Thomas gets on Pryce's shoulder every week he'll score a lot of tries this year!

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:43 pm
Stan Doffarf Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Apr 04, 2012 11:17 pm
Posts: 30
Quality of match report plumbs new depths.

Sorry to keep banging on about this, but the english language is a beautiful thing, and that guy's output causes me actual physical pain.

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 1:39 am
Blotto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3734
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
Stan Doffarf wrote:
Quality of match report plumbs new depths.

Sorry to keep banging on about this, but the english language is a beautiful thing, and that guy's output causes me actual physical pain.


Has someone dragged Ray French out of retirement?
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:39 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4333
Stan Doffarf wrote:
Quality of match report plumbs new depths.

Sorry to keep banging on about this, but the english language is a beautiful thing, and that guy's output causes me actual physical pain.


Not as bad as the player profile where someone posted on twitter for Oscars Thomas profile on the Bulls website, his position was marked down as Full Back/Half BLACK :FRUSRATED:

Onto the game. I think Keyes was injured as he wasn't in the 19 man warm up. I thought we totally out smarted Batley and won that game with our brains. Pryce is getting better and better. Him & Moore picked the right passes at the right time. Superb :CLAP: We actually look a more complete team than last year. We had plenty of dogs bodies and some talent but absolutely no one to steer the ship last year. Pryce and Moore are clearly guiding us around superbly. Campbell was outstanding and my M.O.M. He's cemented that right wing spot now. I agree with Northus. I am frustrated with us having an unused back on the bench every game. It will come to bite us in a tight game when we're tiring.

I have to say we are playing some of the best attacking rugby i've seen for a few years. When the ball gets out to the left, the moves, and passing between Thomas, Bentley, Oakes and Ryan are a joy to watch. Defence is still a bit wobbly and our discipline and errors are frustrating. Hopefully Smith can get up to fitness and replace Mendieka who isn't up to it IMO. No idea how he didn't score in the first half and his inability to draw a man in is frustrating.

Great 2 points to gain. Lets not love up against Dewsbury who will be fired up for us before returning to their weekly slump like every year. :roll:

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:00 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2199
Location: No longer Bradford
Stan Doffarf wrote:
Quality of match report plumbs new depths.

Sorry to keep banging on about this, but the english language is a beautiful thing, and that guy's output causes me actual physical pain.


Don't be sorry, it has the same effect on me. I don't mind them wanting to save money here and there, but I believe the club's website and social media outlets are a big indicator of a club's professionalism, and whoever is running ours is damaging that professional visage. But I suppose if they don't want to pay for someone to do it properly, maybe the money is being spent elsewhere. Regardless, I avoid reading them now.

The "typo" that Bull Mania mentioned was a particularly bad one though and spread around social media like wildfire last night until someone has since changed it. For the official website to have "half black" listed under a black player's profile could very easily offend someone in these days where offence is taken very quickly. Surely that's as good an example than any of needing someone to proof read rather than just using a spell checker.

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:11 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26216
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Probably our most complete performance yet yesterday. I was impressed with how we contained Batley's forwards. Having three props on the bench was a great move. All the pack played well. Pryce had his best game yet and when he ran the ball Batley couldn't deal with him. He wound up a few in the opposition nicely too.

Ethan Ryan's finishing just gets batter. Oakes too is a real handful for the defence and it was great to see Campbell take his chance. He's got that wing sewn up now IMO.

The kicking game could have been better but with a makeshift halfback in Smith it was understandable. In the end it didn't matter.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:20 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9183
Location: Bradbados
Excellent game from us, marred only be some pretty naive defence particularly in the first half.

We toughed out a game in which we would probably have crumbled in times gone by and that was good to see. So many great tries, though, and whilst I don't think you could really quibble with Oscar getting MOM, I think there were half a dozen reasonable candidates, my own choice being a near call between Johnny Campbell (if he can play like that, how come he's figured so little over the last two years?) and Mikolaj Oledzki, (Leeds have an absolute diamond in that kid) and I give it to Campbell only because I thought his intercept try was probably the gamebreaker, which put the game out of reach for Batley.

Pity we don't yet have a bigger squad, as it would be nice to be able to keep most of the team out of the firing line against Fev in the cup and save them for Dewsbury in a fortnight. I think we should be approaching that game, if not quite like a cup final, at least as the important fixture it most certainly is.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 11:50 am
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4127
Location: Bradford
I don't understand what's happened with Batley. I know they've lost John Kear and a few players - Keegan Hirst is a big loss - but they looked a shadow of the team we played last season.
They finished either 3rd of 4th last season so they will have received a decent wedge of central funding, they're still a part time team but I can't work out where any of that money has been spent?

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 11:53 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4333
Nothus wrote:
I don't understand what's happened with Batley. I know they've lost John Kear and a few players - Keegan Hirst is a big loss - but they looked a shadow of the team we played last season.
They finished either 3rd of 4th last season so they will have received a decent wedge of central funding, they're still a part time team but I can't work out where any of that money has been spent?


Probably returned to the norm after an exceptional year last year. Under Kear they were fighting relegation most of the time and only just avoiding it on a couple of occasions.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: beefy1, bobsmyuncle, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullseye, ChampagneSuperRovers, eddievan, Frank Whitcombe, glow, Godiswithers, le penguin, mailman, Nothus, paulwalker71, phillgee, RAB-2411, roger daly, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, tackler thommo and 208 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,534,6251,95675,8304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}