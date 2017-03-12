|
|
Keyes is injured. Lee smith seems to be carrying a knock. That setup today had our 3 least injured pivots on the pitch.
|
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:33 pm
|
|
Several strong candidates for MoM, Moore and Pryce did what they should be doing at this level. Pack played with plenty of energy and Roche was playing very well before the injury.
I'd go with Campbell - hungry for work came inside and took the ball in plenty of times, injected energy at vital times and showed great awareness for the intercept try.
If Thomas gets on Pryce's shoulder every week he'll score a lot of tries this year!
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:43 pm
|
|
Quality of match report plumbs new depths.
Sorry to keep banging on about this, but the english language is a beautiful thing, and that guy's output causes me actual physical pain.
|
|
Mon Mar 13, 2017 1:39 am
|
|
Stan Doffarf wrote:
Quality of match report plumbs new depths.
Sorry to keep banging on about this, but the english language is a beautiful thing, and that guy's output causes me actual physical pain.
Has someone dragged Ray French out of retirement?
|
|
Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:39 am
|
|
Stan Doffarf wrote:
Quality of match report plumbs new depths.
Sorry to keep banging on about this, but the english language is a beautiful thing, and that guy's output causes me actual physical pain.
Not as bad as the player profile where someone posted on twitter for Oscars Thomas profile on the Bulls website, his position was marked down as Full Back/Half BLACK
Onto the game. I think Keyes was injured as he wasn't in the 19 man warm up. I thought we totally out smarted Batley and won that game with our brains. Pryce is getting better and better. Him & Moore picked the right passes at the right time. Superb
We actually look a more complete team than last year. We had plenty of dogs bodies and some talent but absolutely no one to steer the ship last year. Pryce and Moore are clearly guiding us around superbly. Campbell was outstanding and my M.O.M. He's cemented that right wing spot now. I agree with Northus. I am frustrated with us having an unused back on the bench every game. It will come to bite us in a tight game when we're tiring.
I have to say we are playing some of the best attacking rugby i've seen for a few years. When the ball gets out to the left, the moves, and passing between Thomas, Bentley, Oakes and Ryan are a joy to watch. Defence is still a bit wobbly and our discipline and errors are frustrating. Hopefully Smith can get up to fitness and replace Mendieka who isn't up to it IMO. No idea how he didn't score in the first half and his inability to draw a man in is frustrating.
Great 2 points to gain. Lets not love up against Dewsbury who will be fired up for us before returning to their weekly slump like every year.
|
|
Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:00 am
|
|
Stan Doffarf wrote:
Quality of match report plumbs new depths.
Sorry to keep banging on about this, but the english language is a beautiful thing, and that guy's output causes me actual physical pain.
Don't be sorry, it has the same effect on me. I don't mind them wanting to save money here and there, but I believe the club's website and social media outlets are a big indicator of a club's professionalism, and whoever is running ours is damaging that professional visage. But I suppose if they don't want to pay for someone to do it properly, maybe the money is being spent elsewhere. Regardless, I avoid reading them now.
The "typo" that Bull Mania mentioned was a particularly bad one though and spread around social media like wildfire last night until someone has since changed it. For the official website to have "half black" listed under a black player's profile could very easily offend someone in these days where offence is taken very quickly. Surely that's as good an example than any of needing someone to proof read rather than just using a spell checker.
|
|
Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:11 am
|
|
Probably our most complete performance yet yesterday. I was impressed with how we contained Batley's forwards. Having three props on the bench was a great move. All the pack played well. Pryce had his best game yet and when he ran the ball Batley couldn't deal with him. He wound up a few in the opposition nicely too.
Ethan Ryan's finishing just gets batter. Oakes too is a real handful for the defence and it was great to see Campbell take his chance. He's got that wing sewn up now IMO.
The kicking game could have been better but with a makeshift halfback in Smith it was understandable. In the end it didn't matter.
|
|
Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:20 am
|
|
Excellent game from us, marred only be some pretty naive defence particularly in the first half.
We toughed out a game in which we would probably have crumbled in times gone by and that was good to see. So many great tries, though, and whilst I don't think you could really quibble with Oscar getting MOM, I think there were half a dozen reasonable candidates, my own choice being a near call between Johnny Campbell (if he can play like that, how come he's figured so little over the last two years?) and Mikolaj Oledzki, (Leeds have an absolute diamond in that kid) and I give it to Campbell only because I thought his intercept try was probably the gamebreaker, which put the game out of reach for Batley.
Pity we don't yet have a bigger squad, as it would be nice to be able to keep most of the team out of the firing line against Fev in the cup and save them for Dewsbury in a fortnight. I think we should be approaching that game, if not quite like a cup final, at least as the important fixture it most certainly is.
|
|
