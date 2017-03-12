Stan Doffarf wrote: Quality of match report plumbs new depths.



Sorry to keep banging on about this, but the english language is a beautiful thing, and that guy's output causes me actual physical pain.

Not as bad as the player profile where someone posted on twitter for Oscars Thomas profile on the Bulls website, his position was marked down as Full Back/Half BLACKOnto the game. I think Keyes was injured as he wasn't in the 19 man warm up. I thought we totally out smarted Batley and won that game with our brains. Pryce is getting better and better. Him & Moore picked the right passes at the right time. SuperbWe actually look a more complete team than last year. We had plenty of dogs bodies and some talent but absolutely no one to steer the ship last year. Pryce and Moore are clearly guiding us around superbly. Campbell was outstanding and my M.O.M. He's cemented that right wing spot now. I agree with Northus. I am frustrated with us having an unused back on the bench every game. It will come to bite us in a tight game when we're tiring.I have to say we are playing some of the best attacking rugby i've seen for a few years. When the ball gets out to the left, the moves, and passing between Thomas, Bentley, Oakes and Ryan are a joy to watch. Defence is still a bit wobbly and our discipline and errors are frustrating. Hopefully Smith can get up to fitness and replace Mendieka who isn't up to it IMO. No idea how he didn't score in the first half and his inability to draw a man in is frustrating.Great 2 points to gain. Lets not love up against Dewsbury who will be fired up for us before returning to their weekly slump like every year.