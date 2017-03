Several strong candidates for MoM, Moore and Pryce did what they should be doing at this level. Pack played with plenty of energy and Roche was playing very well before the injury.



I'd go with Campbell - hungry for work came inside and took the ball in plenty of times, injected energy at vital times and showed great awareness for the intercept try.



If Thomas gets on Pryce's shoulder every week he'll score a lot of tries this year!