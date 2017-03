Excellent stuff! 3 wins behind Dewsbury now and we play them 3 times, almost getting survival back in our own hands.



When I mapped out the wins needed before the season started i had us in -6 at this point, but beating Rochdale and losing to Batley, still, on course. Really need Dewsbury / Sheff / Oldham to keep losing whilst were getting back to zero.



Top stuff today, proud of the team.