Not sure why everyone keeps mentioning Lilley as potentially playing.
If Lilley was to come back, it would be on a fresh loan. Meaning Leeds couldn't recall him for another month. Considering their issues lately, I wouldn't think that's very likely. We can't just call on him one week, then he's back at Leeds again, then we may have him, then Leeds can have him, as we're not Dual Reg with them. If that's going to happen, it'll be with Fev, not us.
Since you have to register players Friday to have them play Sunday, we won't be doing that with him. So there's surely no chance at all of him playing.
Unless an actual new loan deal is announced, I wouldn't bother speculating on Lilley turning out for us personally.
As far as Scott Moore goes, didn't I see someone say he was due to answer bail but not actually have a trial yet? So even if he's up against charges, it won't happen just yet? Regardless, this is the last game of his "4 game trial period" anyway, so we'll have to see something about him this week if he's to play in the cup game.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:15 pm
Only 3 backrowers in the 19 man squad. Looks like we're going for plenty of props in the 17 to cope with Batley.
I'd go for this:
Thomas
Macani
Smith
Oakes
Ryan
Pryce
Keyes
Magrin
Moore
Murray
Roche
Larroyer
Bentley
Campbell
Oldezki
Peltier
Kirk
Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:20 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Only 3 backrowers in the 19 man squad. Looks like we're going for plenty of props in the 17 to cope with Batley.
Careful. You'll have people suggesting Pryce plays 13 again despite not being even slightly suitable for the role except that he's a bit tall.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:40 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
Careful. You'll have people suggesting Pryce plays 13 again despite not being even slightly suitable for the role except that he's a bit tall.
Or maybe FA as a rotating prop. To quote Ray French "He's a big lad, he's a strong lad!"
Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:41 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
Not sure why everyone keeps mentioning Lilley as potentially playing.
If Lilley was to come back, it would be on a fresh loan. Meaning Leeds couldn't recall him for another month. Considering their issues lately, I wouldn't think that's very likely. We can't just call on him one week, then he's back at Leeds again, then we may have him, then Leeds can have him, as we're not Dual Reg with them. If that's going to happen, it'll be with Fev, not us.
Since you have to register players Friday to have them play Sunday, we won't be doing that with him. So there's surely no chance at all of him playing.
Unless an actual new loan deal is announced, I wouldn't bother speculating on Lilley turning out for us personally.
As far as Scott Moore goes, didn't I see someone say he was due to answer bail but not actually have a trial yet? So even if he's up against charges, it won't happen just yet? Regardless, this is the last game of his "4 game trial period" anyway, so we'll have to see something about him this week if he's to play in the cup game.
As far as his trial at the Bulls is concerned, Moore has been found guilty as charged - he's a fine player and we should bang him up for this year at least, maybe with an option of another, y'know, for good behaviour like..and before anyone else does.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:50 pm
Amen to that. He's been great so far. The longer he's with us the better.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 4:12 pm
martinwildbull wrote:
We may say that, but plenty of visiting fans would still think we think we should. So maybe a sticky, that has to be read by every visiting fan before proceeding to the forum, with disclaimers along the lines of we dont expect to win every game, we have cut our cloth, we would rather have started again in Ch2, a 1 paragraph no more than 200 words summary of where we were and where we are now, and any other rebuttals for recurring tedium that visitors come up with. Then they have no excuse for being morons .
Second that
Fri Mar 10, 2017 4:30 pm
Bullseye wrote:
:lol:
Or maybe FA as a rotating prop. To quote Ray French "He's a big lad, he's a strong lad!"
I would need 2 litres of Jack Daniel's anaesthetic to deaden the dodgy hip pain, then I'm in
Fri Mar 10, 2017 4:38 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Only 3 backrowers in the 19 man squad. Looks like we're going for plenty of props in the 17 to cope with Batley.
I'd go for this:
Thomas
Macani
Smith
Oakes
Ryan
Pryce
Keyes
Magrin
Moore
Murray
Roche
Larroyer
Bentley
Campbell
Oldezki
Peltier
Kirk
Looks decent line up. Good to see Peltier out there. Hungry with something to prove. Impressed me at Hull KR, think he's been unlucky to bave2 not played last few weeks. Although i didn't see Rochdale game so don't know how he went in that.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 6:06 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Amen to that. He's been great so far. The longer he's with us the better.
If it keeps us up I'll go and do his time for him!
CAVEAT: Should he be found guilty in a court of law, innocent till proven guilty after all.
