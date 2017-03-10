WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

 
Post a reply

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:05 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2193
Location: No longer Bradford
Not sure why everyone keeps mentioning Lilley as potentially playing.

If Lilley was to come back, it would be on a fresh loan. Meaning Leeds couldn't recall him for another month. Considering their issues lately, I wouldn't think that's very likely. We can't just call on him one week, then he's back at Leeds again, then we may have him, then Leeds can have him, as we're not Dual Reg with them. If that's going to happen, it'll be with Fev, not us.
Since you have to register players Friday to have them play Sunday, we won't be doing that with him. So there's surely no chance at all of him playing.

Unless an actual new loan deal is announced, I wouldn't bother speculating on Lilley turning out for us personally.


As far as Scott Moore goes, didn't I see someone say he was due to answer bail but not actually have a trial yet? So even if he's up against charges, it won't happen just yet? Regardless, this is the last game of his "4 game trial period" anyway, so we'll have to see something about him this week if he's to play in the cup game.

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:15 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26214
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Only 3 backrowers in the 19 man squad. Looks like we're going for plenty of props in the 17 to cope with Batley.

I'd go for this:

Thomas
Macani
Smith
Oakes
Ryan
Pryce
Keyes
Magrin
Moore
Murray
Roche
Larroyer
Bentley

Campbell
Oldezki
Peltier
Kirk
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:20 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2193
Location: No longer Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
Only 3 backrowers in the 19 man squad. Looks like we're going for plenty of props in the 17 to cope with Batley.


Careful. You'll have people suggesting Pryce plays 13 again despite not being even slightly suitable for the role except that he's a bit tall.

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:40 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26214
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
HamsterChops wrote:
Careful. You'll have people suggesting Pryce plays 13 again despite not being even slightly suitable for the role except that he's a bit tall.


:lol:

Or maybe FA as a rotating prop. To quote Ray French "He's a big lad, he's a strong lad!"
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:41 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9178
Location: Bradbados
HamsterChops wrote:
Not sure why everyone keeps mentioning Lilley as potentially playing.

If Lilley was to come back, it would be on a fresh loan. Meaning Leeds couldn't recall him for another month. Considering their issues lately, I wouldn't think that's very likely. We can't just call on him one week, then he's back at Leeds again, then we may have him, then Leeds can have him, as we're not Dual Reg with them. If that's going to happen, it'll be with Fev, not us.
Since you have to register players Friday to have them play Sunday, we won't be doing that with him. So there's surely no chance at all of him playing.

Unless an actual new loan deal is announced, I wouldn't bother speculating on Lilley turning out for us personally.


As far as Scott Moore goes, didn't I see someone say he was due to answer bail but not actually have a trial yet? So even if he's up against charges, it won't happen just yet? Regardless, this is the last game of his "4 game trial period" anyway, so we'll have to see something about him this week if he's to play in the cup game.


As far as his trial at the Bulls is concerned, Moore has been found guilty as charged - he's a fine player and we should bang him up for this year at least, maybe with an option of another, y'know, for good behaviour like..and before anyone else does.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:50 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26214
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Amen to that. He's been great so far. The longer he's with us the better.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 4:12 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 321
Location: Depends whose asking
martinwildbull wrote:
We may say that, but plenty of visiting fans would still think we think we should. So maybe a sticky, that has to be read by every visiting fan before proceeding to the forum, with disclaimers along the lines of we dont expect to win every game, we have cut our cloth, we would rather have started again in Ch2, a 1 paragraph no more than 200 words summary of where we were and where we are now, and any other rebuttals for recurring tedium that visitors come up with. Then they have no excuse for being morons .

:CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
Second that
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ATS1, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullseye, Fr13daY, mumbyisgod, rugbyreddog, Smack him Jimmy, Spannerz and 168 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,532,7512,04875,8264,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
10-26
MELBOURNE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
20-21
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
WHITEHAVEN
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
SHEFFIELD
v
FEATHERSTONE  














c}