Not sure why everyone keeps mentioning Lilley as potentially playing.



If Lilley was to come back, it would be on a fresh loan. Meaning Leeds couldn't recall him for another month. Considering their issues lately, I wouldn't think that's very likely. We can't just call on him one week, then he's back at Leeds again, then we may have him, then Leeds can have him, as we're not Dual Reg with them. If that's going to happen, it'll be with Fev, not us.

Since you have to register players Friday to have them play Sunday, we won't be doing that with him. So there's surely no chance at all of him playing.



Unless an actual new loan deal is announced, I wouldn't bother speculating on Lilley turning out for us personally.





As far as Scott Moore goes, didn't I see someone say he was due to answer bail but not actually have a trial yet? So even if he's up against charges, it won't happen just yet? Regardless, this is the last game of his "4 game trial period" anyway, so we'll have to see something about him this week if he's to play in the cup game.