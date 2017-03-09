|
|
Disko probably had this down as a winnable game when he took the reins at Batley, he knew the Coach the Team the systems played, now its only winnable from the point of view its still a scratch team, but from this end we should get a result as Batley have not been that consistent!
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 12:55 pm
|
mat
|
Blotto wrote:
Disko probably had this down as a winnable game when he took the reins at Batley, he knew the Coach the Team the systems played, now its only winnable from the point of view its still a scratch team, but from this end we should get a result as Batley have not been that consistent!
whereas we've been super consistent at making erors and dropping the ball....
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 12:59 pm
|
|
Well, be fair, some things NEVER change..
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 6:48 am
|
|
At the moment I dont feel confident going into any game; yes we are getting better and the team is starting to gel, but I go into each game thinking we are going to lose it, so if we win, its a bonus.
Call it pessimism or realism; but I think, on the day any team can turn us over - likewise if the bounce of the ball goes our way we could win any game.
On Sunday the thing that we have that Batley dont is 3000+ noisy home fans - so lets shout the boys on to their next home win and reduce that deficit to -6 COYB
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:16 am
|
|
Well, at least we've got rid of the notion that we're the 'mighty' Bulls and no-one now thinks we, 'should', win every game.
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 12:09 pm
|
|
We may say that, but plenty of visiting fans would still think we think we should. So maybe a sticky, that has to be read by every visiting fan before proceeding to the forum, with disclaimers along the lines of we dont expect to win every game, we have cut our cloth, we would rather have started again in Ch2, a 1 paragraph no more than 200 words summary of where we were and where we are now, and any other rebuttals for recurring tedium that visitors come up with. Then they have no excuse for being morons .
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 12:43 pm
|
|
martinwildbull wrote:
So maybe a sticky, that has to be read by every visiting fan before proceeding to the forum, with disclaimers along the lines of we dont expect to win every game, we have cut our cloth, we would rather have started again in Ch2, a 1 paragraph no more than 200 words summary of where we were and where we are now, and any other rebuttals for recurring tedium that visitors come up with. Then they have no excuse for being morons .
Feel free to post a draft!
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 12:50 pm
|
|
martinwildbull wrote:
We may say that, but plenty of visiting fans would still think we think we should. So maybe a sticky, that has to be read by every visiting fan before proceeding to the forum, with disclaimers along the lines of we dont expect to win every game, we have cut our cloth, we would rather have started again in Ch2, a 1 paragraph no more than 200 words summary of where we were and where we are now, and any other rebuttals for recurring tedium that visitors come up with. Then they have no excuse for being morons .
They may have no excuse, but I bet they still do it.
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 2:28 pm
|
|
19 man squad announced.
James Bentley, Johnny Campbell, Joe Keyes, Liam Kirk, Kevin Larroyer, Joe Lumb, Iliess Macani, Jon Magrin, James Mendeika, Scott Moore, Daniel Murray, Ross Oakes, Mikolaj Oledzki, Ross Peltier, Leon Pryce, Colton Roche, Ethan Ryan, Lee Smith, Oscar Thomas.
Only Oledzki of the Leeds lads in there.
Personally Mendeika & Campbell would miss out in the 17 I'd pick. But I suspect it may end up being Lumb & Campbell.
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 2:51 pm
|
mat
|
HamsterChops wrote:
19 man squad announced.
James Bentley, Johnny Campbell, Joe Keyes, Liam Kirk, Kevin Larroyer, Joe Lumb, Iliess Macani, Jon Magrin, James Mendeika, Scott Moore, Daniel Murray, Ross Oakes, Mikolaj Oledzki, Ross Peltier, Leon Pryce, Colton Roche, Ethan Ryan, Lee Smith, Oscar Thomas.
Only Oledzki of the Leeds lads in there.
Personally Mendeika & Campbell would miss out in the 17 I'd pick. But I suspect it may end up being Lumb & Campbell.
Wasn't Moore due to answer bail this week?. anyone heard what happened?. Wonder if we'll see a late withdrawal through injury if Lilley doesnt feature for leds tonight.
|
