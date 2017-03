At the moment I dont feel confident going into any game; yes we are getting better and the team is starting to gel, but I go into each game thinking we are going to lose it, so if we win, its a bonus.

Call it pessimism or realism; but I think, on the day any team can turn us over - likewise if the bounce of the ball goes our way we could win any game.

On Sunday the thing that we have that Batley dont is 3000+ noisy home fans - so lets shout the boys on to their next home win and reduce that deficit to -6 COYB