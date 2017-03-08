WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:45 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2906
Location: Shipley, Bradford
So with the defeat against London at the weekend (which I think most of us had as a loss anyway) we now come up against Matt Diskin's Batley.

Batley have been having mixed results and currently stand in 6th place with 3 wins, 2 losses, 112 points for and 110 against.

The 19 man squads will probably be released either tomorrow or Friday. Twitter seems to suggest that Lilley is back in contention for us (yes it was Gledhill) which is a boost. And hopefully Pryce is over his niggle. Yet to see what has happened to Magrin after his injury at the weekend too.

I personally think this a very winnable game and will do us wonders going into Dewsbury (Home), Oldham (Away) and Sheffield (Home). All which I think we should win based on form which would rid our points deduction. I understand the cup match against Featherstone next weekend will disrupt this run of games though which could be an issue.

For me, Lee Smith needs to feature in the back line somewhere from the start. He is not the high flying Lee Smith that tormented us in the late 2000's and 2010! He is a slower slightly tubby Lee Smith but his experience in both attack and defence will be important in games like this. For me he needs to play centre inside Macani as we look weak defensively down that side.

But all in all I honestly do think this is a winnable game but it will be tough as it always is against the Bulldogs!





Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:12 pm
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3030
Location: Bradford
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Twitter seems to suggest that Lilley is back in contention for us (yes it was Gledhill) which is a boost.


Lilley is in Leeds 19 man squad for their game this week

http://www.therhinos.co.uk/news/ablett- ... MBzsxicaRs

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:17 pm
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2188
Location: No longer Bradford
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
The 19 man squads will probably be released either tomorrow or Friday.


It'll be Friday. It's always 48 hours before the game. It's the same for every team in Super League & Championship. They don't always announce them, but they do submit them to the RFL in that timeframe.

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:18 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2906
Location: Shipley, Bradford
paulwalker71 wrote:
Lilley is in Leeds 19 man squad for their game this week

http://www.therhinos.co.uk/news/ablett- ... MBzsxicaRs


Hardly surprising to be honest. Looked like one of their better players in an appalling Leeds side. Hopefully it will be like that Will Maher at Cas. Was on the bench for Cas on Thursday, not used. So played for Batley? or Fev on the Sunday. Hopefully this will be the case of Lilley, either on bench and not played or not in the final 17!





Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:54 pm
RickyF1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 900
Location: Waiting
I'm hoping not in the 17. We could do with him for Sunday.

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 8:40 am
Nothus
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4119
Location: Bradford
Not confident we can do it, but I really hope we can get two wins from our next two league games. If we finish the Dewsbury game on -4 with them still on zero (and hopefully Swinton/Oldham/Sheffield not picking up any more points) then there might be a glimmer of optimism regarding our survival.

Not fussed about the cup game, just get through it with no injuries.

Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 9:45 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26197
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Agreed. The cup is a massive distraction this year. Not needed at all. As for Batley. I think we'll struggle to contain them. They are a tough, well drilled team and we are easily the underdogs. I only hope they arrive taking us lightly and we're give them a bit of a backlash from our loss in London.

Can't see us winning but a performance with fewer errors would be an improvement. TBH I don't see us getting any points from games versus HKR, Fev, Batley and London. I'd love to be wrong but that's what my head says.


Re: Round 6 | vs. Batley Bulldogs (Home)

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:05 am
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9175
Location: Bradbados
Batley's record so far is nothing to worry anyone, other than an underdone side which actually got worse over the pre-season, like us, of course.

To be honest, that said, I feel it's an even game and the winner will probably need an occasional bounce of the ball and maybe the odd decision to go its way. Let's hope that team is us.





Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, Bramley Dog, Bulliac, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, Ferocious Aardvark, Fr13daY, HAPEtobehere, le penguin, RAB-2411, Stul and 218 guests

c}