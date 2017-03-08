So with the defeat against London at the weekend (which I think most of us had as a loss anyway) we now come up against Matt Diskin's Batley.



Batley have been having mixed results and currently stand in 6th place with 3 wins, 2 losses, 112 points for and 110 against.



The 19 man squads will probably be released either tomorrow or Friday. Twitter seems to suggest that Lilley is back in contention for us (yes it was Gledhill) which is a boost. And hopefully Pryce is over his niggle. Yet to see what has happened to Magrin after his injury at the weekend too.



I personally think this a very winnable game and will do us wonders going into Dewsbury (Home), Oldham (Away) and Sheffield (Home). All which I think we should win based on form which would rid our points deduction. I understand the cup match against Featherstone next weekend will disrupt this run of games though which could be an issue.



For me, Lee Smith needs to feature in the back line somewhere from the start. He is not the high flying Lee Smith that tormented us in the late 2000's and 2010! He is a slower slightly tubby Lee Smith but his experience in both attack and defence will be important in games like this. For me he needs to play centre inside Macani as we look weak defensively down that side.



But all in all I honestly do think this is a winnable game but it will be tough as it always is against the Bulldogs!