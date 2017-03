Donny wrote: That part of the site, IIRC, is not the Dons responsibility..

If it's got the Dons' name to it, it is the Dons' responsibility.I understand what you're saying Donny - someone else hasn't updated it - the Dons should be pressing for the right information to be posted AND apologising for the wrong info being shown, which they should do through the pages on the website they have got access to.It is important to get these things right; getting it wrong looks amateurish.