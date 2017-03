Seeing that North Wales lost by 50-8 at Keighley last weekend, anything short of a win will be extremely disappointing.



It's one of those games where we've got plenty to lose and not much to gain. If we win well, it's what we'd expect; if we scrape home or lose, it'll be hard to see how we could be considered to be one of the best two teams in the league.



We need a comfortable win for the players' sake and for our sake too.