Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:51 pm
kirkhall
In the ideal world, I'd want Higson to stay on the wing as I think that's where he is best suited. Unfortunately, we are short on numbers so he will have to play centre with Naughton outside him? Adam always seems to pick up injuries at centre though! Wigan won last night with backrowers in the centre :shock: Brown to stay fullback, can only see Hampshire in the halves when needed and, Gregg McNally would play there before him for me if Brown, is to stay FB! Gregg Mac is the classiest player at the club and I hope we get to see him there, in the future!

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:57 pm
mr. chairman
In the ideal world, I'd want Higson to stay on the wing as I think that's where he is best suited. Unfortunately, we are short on numbers so he will have to play centre with Naughton outside him? Adam always seems to pick up injuries at centre though! Wigan won last night with backrowers in the centre :shock: Brown to stay fullback, can only see Hampshire in the halves when needed and, Gregg McNally would play there before him for me if Brown, is to stay FB! Gregg Mac is the classiest player at the club and I hope we get to see him there, in the future!




adam hinson is not out of his depth at Centre or second row he played these ositions as a junior at miners for years and wouldn't let anyone down if he did
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 2:41 pm
TV BOY
Thanks mate text me and I'll be there in 5 minutes.

Will introduce you to Cokey :ANGEL:


Great. I'm not driving tonight so I'll be have some.
" Time is but a flowing stream".
Pedro. Higherfold Cockey Pond. 1973.

You can shout for silence, but boots worn all day will always hum.

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 2:55 pm
Cokey
Thanks mate text me and I'll be there in 5 minutes.

Will introduce you to Cokey :ANGEL:



Frank,with a free drink on offer :DRUNK: , You'll be in there like S*** off a stick. :P :MOTOR:

I will try and get in the Legends, if i can get out of the Centurion in good time and we'll have a drink. :DRUNK: :thumb:

I'm sure TV BOY is a decent guy. I just get too opinionated sometimes, and get carried away.It's all forgotten now. :thumb:

Back on topic - Rocky will be FB tonight, and Reynolds will be stand off. :thumb:
Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:02 pm
atomic
In the ideal world, I'd want Higson to stay on the wing as I think that's where he is best suited. Unfortunately, we are short on numbers so he will have to play centre with Naughton outside him? Adam always seems to pick up injuries at centre though! Wigan won last night with backrowers in the centre :shock: Brown to stay fullback, can only see Hampshire in the halves when needed and, Gregg McNally would play there before him for me if Brown, is to stay FB! Gregg Mac is the classiest player at the club and I hope we get to see him there, in the future!


No Naughton in the 19 cocker..Surley its Brown to Centre Hampshire to Fb.
Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:19 pm
No Naughton in the 19 cocker..Surley its Brown to Centre Hampshire to Fb.


That's the way I read it too.

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:38 pm
TV BOY
I will try and get in the Legends, if i can get out of the Centurion in good time and we'll have a drink. :DRUNK: :thumb:

I'm sure TV BOY is a decent guy. I just get too opinionated sometimes, and get carried away.It's all forgotten now. :thumb:

We all get opinionated Cokey. :shock: I'm meeting my brother in the Wren at 7.15 so I'll be in theer.
" Time is but a flowing stream".
Pedro. Higherfold Cockey Pond. 1973.

You can shout for silence, but boots worn all day will always hum.

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:43 pm
Cokey
No probs. :thumb:
Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:56 pm
charlie caroli
Good afternoon Derek,hope you are well?Myself I'm in a reflective mood again,hopefully a Leythers win tonight will help cheer me a bit.Derek you are right about TV BOY, he is a really nice guy, the same as you I'm sure when you meet you will realise this.Myself I will be in Legends before the game, I'm to owd to go mooching round Leigh before a game my owd legs won't last. :thumb:

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 4:11 pm
Cokey
Good afternoon Derek,hope you are well?Myself I'm in a reflective mood again,hopefully a Leythers win tonight will help cheer me a bit.Derek you are right about TV BOY, he is a really nice guy, the same as you I'm sure when you meet you will realise this.Myself I will be in Legends before the game, I'm to owd to go mooching round Leigh before a game my owd legs won't last. :thumb:


Good afternoon Ian,yes i'm well,and looking for a Leyth win tonight. It's quite good in the Centurion, and only £2 a pint and a big pon o lobby on :) .I'll try to get in the Legends if i can.Anyway what do ya mean too owd? thar always mooching round george & dragon on match days. :D
