adam hinson is not out of his depth at Centre or second row he played these ositions as a junior at miners for years and wouldn't let anyone down if he did

In the ideal world, I'd want Higson to stay on the wing as I think that's where he is best suited. Unfortunately, we are short on numbers so he will have to play centre with Naughton outside him? Adam always seems to pick up injuries at centre though! Wigan won last night with backrowers in the centreBrown to stay fullback, can only see Hampshire in the halves when needed and, Gregg McNally would play there before him for me if Brown, is to stay FB! Gregg Mac is the classiest player at the club and I hope we get to see him there, in the future!