Budgiezilla wrote: Didn't Higson used to be a centre before anyway ? He was when he was at Swinton I think !

He did and played centre for us also. Way back when Adam fist started he even played second row but got injured quite a bit. I think they thought he would fill out with some hard trading and plenty good grub. I think Adam stands about 6'2". No slouch either. Remember when Riddy scored that interception try against these men last year he looked like he was jogging and caught him up easily.