ColD wrote: More likely he will go to full back - Brown to centre, needs must.



Hampshire was well rated by Cas at FB, so deffo a good back up option, good link up play and plenty of pace - let's not write him off yet eh !!

Not giving up on him ColD. More pace the better for me. I know he dropped a couple against Cas, but other than that he went ok. If he has played at centre though and pace to burn why not.