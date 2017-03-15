Dave K. wrote: Funny thing is, he has spent the full off season slating Radford for not trusting in the youth last year, he does so this year and they let him down

"the full off season", ahahaha, don't let lies get in the way of your rant. I'd mentioned within relevant discussions that during his reign Radford hasn't trusted to the youth only really when forced to through injury at the back end of 2015, however I defended him (Radford) because of the situation he was in last year and stated that i hoped he'd learnt from that. That putting a lot of the youngsters out so often in the pre-season friendlies was a sign that he had.if you'd bothered to read and understand you'd know that your comments are wrong and misplaced.yes Turgut did let him down, that doesn't mean he shouldn't get another chance (and I never inimated he shouldn't) because he was doing well up until that point but discipline is what costs games and that kind of action is wholly unacceptable by any player.