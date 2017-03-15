|
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 79
WIZEB wrote:
A " brain fart" is exactly what it was and hopefully he'll learn from the experience, something you find fairly difficult.
I'm also not surprised that Radders has 'surprised' you, aren't you getting used to it by now?
Mater can't continually keep wiping egg off your face, she should of used her elbow years ago.
I can't see how he had time to think "Om going to elbow this bloke as I get away from the tackle", as you say as did Lee, a brain fart.
Wed Mar 15, 2017 1:19 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3554
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Dave K. wrote:
Funny thing is, he has spent the full off season slating Radford for not trusting in the youth last year, he does so this year and they let him down
"the full off season", ahahaha, don't let lies get in the way of your rant. I'd mentioned within relevant discussions that during his reign Radford hasn't trusted to the youth only really when forced to through injury at the back end of 2015, however I defended him (Radford) because of the situation he was in last year and stated that i hoped he'd learnt from that. That putting a lot of the youngsters out so often in the pre-season friendlies was a sign that he had.
if you'd bothered to read and understand you'd know that your comments are wrong and misplaced.
yes Turgut did let him down, that doesn't mean he shouldn't get another chance (and I never inimated he shouldn't) because he was doing well up until that point but discipline is what costs games and that kind of action is wholly unacceptable by any player.
Wed Mar 15, 2017 1:22 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3554
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Jake the Peg wrote:
It's a parody account and all of the worst rovers fans have log ins
Oh really, so when you sent me a personal message two seasons ago agreeing with what i had to say you thought I was a Rovers troll then...
Wed Mar 15, 2017 2:53 pm
Karen
100% League Network
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10000
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
For the love of whoever/whatever you believe in, will you all just stop this constant pulling apart of each other's posts. Agree or don't agree, I don't care, but everyone is entitled to their opinions so get over it or just click the unfriend button so you don't see their posts anymore!
On the subject of Turgut, it was stupid and idiotic and he could've lost us the game. I agree it was a 'brain fart' and I hope he'll learn from it, but it was also cowardly and if it had happened to one of our players then we'd have been in uproar.
Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
Wed Mar 15, 2017 3:40 pm
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 3940
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
WIZEB wrote:
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
I was surprised Radford only referred to it as a "brain fart", it wasn't, it was done with malicious intent, as I said i hope he's reprimanded internally for it.
A " brain fart" is exactly what it was and hopefully he'll learn from the experience, something you find fairly difficult.
I'm also not surprised that Radders has 'surprised' you, aren't you getting used to it by now?Mater
can't continually keep wiping egg off your face, she should of used her elbow years ago.
Have to agree on the 'Brain Fart' issue. Thats all it was from a young eager player who probably wanted to show he isnt afraid to get stuck in or be intimidated by the opposition no matter how big they are.
It was dumb and culd have cost us but he will learn from it and Radford whilst not being pleased with what he did, will be pleased to see and young fringe player not be afraid/intimidated.
He has rightly been banned for a couple of games.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
Wed Mar 15, 2017 6:02 pm
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 79
Chris71 wrote:
Have to agree on the 'Brain Fart' issue. Thats all it was from a young eager player who probably wanted to show he isnt afraid to get stuck in or be intimidated by the opposition no matter how big they are.
It was dumb and culd have cost us but he will learn from it and Radford whilst not being pleased with what he did, will be pleased to see and young fringe player not be afraid/intimidated.
He has rightly been banned for a couple of games.
Will be an expensive lesson, Im sure internal repercussions will happen, so long as he learns from it. So, Widnes on Friday, not the walkover some think
