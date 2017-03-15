WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 7:43 am
PCollinson1990

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 78
WIZEB wrote:
A " brain fart" is exactly what it was and hopefully he'll learn from the experience, something you find fairly difficult.
I'm also not surprised that Radders has 'surprised' you, aren't you getting used to it by now?
Mater can't continually keep wiping egg off your face, she should of used her elbow years ago.

I can't see how he had time to think "Om going to elbow this bloke as I get away from the tackle", as you say as did Lee, a brain fart.

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 1:19 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3554
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Dave K. wrote:
Funny thing is, he has spent the full off season slating Radford for not trusting in the youth last year, he does so this year and they let him down

"the full off season", ahahaha, don't let lies get in the way of your rant. I'd mentioned within relevant discussions that during his reign Radford hasn't trusted to the youth only really when forced to through injury at the back end of 2015, however I defended him (Radford) because of the situation he was in last year and stated that i hoped he'd learnt from that. That putting a lot of the youngsters out so often in the pre-season friendlies was a sign that he had.
if you'd bothered to read and understand you'd know that your comments are wrong and misplaced.
yes Turgut did let him down, that doesn't mean he shouldn't get another chance (and I never inimated he shouldn't) because he was doing well up until that point but discipline is what costs games and that kind of action is wholly unacceptable by any player.

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 1:22 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3554
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Jake the Peg wrote:
It's a parody account and all of the worst rovers fans have log ins

Oh really, so when you sent me a personal message two seasons ago agreeing with what i had to say you thought I was a Rovers troll then...
Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, Chris28, FC-Steward, fun time frankie, g_balls, Hasbag, knockersbumpMKII, Mild mannered Janitor, Offy, the artist, The FC Aces, Touchliner, vitch, Zaphod, Zuider and 257 guests

