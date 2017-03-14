hullandbroncos wrote: Even though what Turget did was silly part of me was pleased to see a youngster stick up for himself against someone like Walmsley and he was looking for the ball up to then aswell.

Sorry but elbowing a tackled player in the face isn't "silly" it's a dirty sh ithouse move and we'd not be describing it as such if another teams player did that to ours.I hope the club/Radford hand out internal discipline for things like that. i don't care if he's XX age, he's been playing the game at a serious level for a long while and to react like that over what is pretty standard stuff in rugby at most levels (a hand up to the face from the tackler which had hardly anything in it anyways) is totally unacceptable, it most definitely is not what we expect nor want grubby players at our club.I was surprised Radford only referred to it as a "brain fart", it wasn't, it was done with malicious intent, as I said i hope he's reprimanded internally for it.As for the late head high shoulder charge on Sneyd going unpunished, typical RFL BS, if you can't even get a sin-bin for it (proven by the SOL one last season wasn't it?) we might as well pack all the player safety in and state it's a free for all.The late knees to a defenceless player is yet more grubby sh ite we don't need in the game.