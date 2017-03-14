|
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 1:30 pm
Posts: 9129
Location: Hull
|
the cal train wrote:
Anyone else quietly disappointed scrapping is such a big no no now? Would have loved to see Taylor and Walmsley slugging it out. Both were up for it after the knee slide on Carlos.
I'm not convinced Walmsley was up to it, big pudding comes to mind.
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:54 am
|
Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2015 9:48 am
Posts: 77
|
Kelly strikes with knee? Anyone remember this? Was it in the tackle, as he carried the ball in?
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:44 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 28, 2012 1:54 pm
Posts: 125
|
the cal train wrote:
Anyone else quietly disappointed scrapping is such a big no no now? Would have loved to see Taylor and Walmsley slugging it out. Both were up for it after the knee slide on Carlos.
Yes i am, kind of. I have lost count of the number of matches I have watched that have gotten even better and faster following a bit of biff. I don't need to see the biff every week but occasionally it works wonders for a game
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:46 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17177
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Smiggs wrote:
I'm not convinced Walmsley was up to it, big pudding comes to mind.
Great prop though, would love to have him coming off the bench for us, caused us lots of problems in his 2nd spell after the elbow from Turgut.
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:01 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3551
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
hullandbroncos wrote:
Even though what Turget did was silly part of me was pleased to see a youngster stick up for himself against someone like Walmsley and he was looking for the ball up to then aswell.
Sorry but elbowing a tackled player in the face isn't "silly" it's a dirty sh ithouse move and we'd not be describing it as such if another teams player did that to ours.
I hope the club/Radford hand out internal discipline for things like that. i don't care if he's XX age, he's been playing the game at a serious level for a long while and to react like that over what is pretty standard stuff in rugby at most levels (a hand up to the face from the tackler which had hardly anything in it anyways) is totally unacceptable, it most definitely is not what we expect nor want grubby players at our club.
I was surprised Radford only referred to it as a "brain fart", it wasn't, it was done with malicious intent, as I said i hope he's reprimanded internally for it.
As for the late head high shoulder charge on Sneyd going unpunished, typical RFL BS, if you can't even get a sin-bin for it (proven by the SOL one last season wasn't it?) we might as well pack all the player safety in and state it's a free for all.
The late knees to a defenceless player is yet more grubby sh ite we don't need in the game.
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:02 pm
|
Joined: Sun Mar 29, 2009 9:48 am
Posts: 3018
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Sorry but elbowing a tackled player in the face isn't "silly" it's a dirty sh ithouse move and we'd not be describing it as such if another teams player did that to ours.
I hope the club/Radford hand out internal discipline for things like that. i don't care if he's XX age, he's been playing the game at a serious level for a long while and to react like that over what is pretty standard stuff in rugby at most levels (a hand up to the face from the tackler which had hardly anything in it anyways) is totally unacceptable, it most definitely is not what we expect nor want grubby players at our club.
I was surprised Radford only referred to it as a "brain fart", it wasn't, it was done with malicious intent, as I said i hope he's reprimanded internally for it.
As for the late head high shoulder charge on Sneyd going unpunished, typical RFL BS, if you can't even get a sin-bin for it (proven by the SOL one last season wasn't it?) we might as well pack all the player safety in and state it's a free for all.
The late knees to a defenceless player is yet more grubby sh ite we don't need in the game.
Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:17 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17177
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Funny thing is, he has spent the full off season slating Radford for not trusting in the youth last year, he does so this year and they let him down
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:31 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25361
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Sorry but elbowing a tackled player in the face isn't "silly" it's a dirty sh ithouse move and we'd not be describing it as such if another teams player did that to ours.
I hope the club/Radford hand out internal discipline for things like that. i don't care if he's XX age, he's been playing the game at a serious level for a long while and to react like that over what is pretty standard stuff in rugby at most levels (a hand up to the face from the tackler which had hardly anything in it anyways) is totally unacceptable, it most definitely is not what we expect nor want grubby players at our club.
I was surprised Radford only referred to it as a "brain fart", it wasn't, it was done with malicious intent, as I said i hope he's reprimanded internally for it.
As for the late head high shoulder charge on Sneyd going unpunished, typical RFL BS, if you can't even get a sin-bin for it (proven by the SOL one last season wasn't it?) we might as well pack all the player safety in and state it's a free for all.
The late knees to a defenceless player is yet more grubby sh ite we don't need in the game.
turgut has just reported you for personal abuse
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:36 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25361
|
Dave K. wrote:
Funny thing is, he has spent the full off season slating Radford for not trusting in the youth last year, he does so this year and they let him down
It's a parody account and all of the worst rovers fans have log ins
|
