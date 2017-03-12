bonaire wrote:

I agree with you and see Connor to full back sooner than later as Radford clearly wants to keep Connor happy and we are better using four forwards on the bench so Connors immediate playing time will be limited.

I am not a Connor fan as his lack of pace will always be his nemesis and what stops him becoming a great player just like Jamie Shaul will never be a great player because of his inability to create that link in attack and find the clinical pass.

In defence of Jamie i dont see Connor having a stronger defence as he seems to have worked a lot on this part of his game.

Maybe Radford should try Connor to full back whilst the grounds are wet and soft and use Jamie when the grounds start to firm and make better use of his pace.

Jordan Rankin would have been ideal in this team.