Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:03 am
A unknown superstar
Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9057
Location: King George Dock
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
Especially the back rowers, Manu, Mini, and Ellis.

Very good set of back rowers Cas have, but still not in par with Hulls imo
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:12 am
Mrs Barista
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24305
Location: West Yorkshire
Just watching the game back and Jon Wells pre match analysis on some changes Radford's made in off season, including changing up Minichiello's role to be less battering ram more ball handler - could also increase his longevity.
Image

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 3:43 pm
Uppo58
Joined: Mon May 16, 2011 4:30 pm
Posts: 404
Early days and the performance was solid enough. Long way to go before we have to hit the straps at the business end.
Build it up steady, picking up regular wins, using the full squad.
We're going fine.

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:20 am
weaver93
Joined: Tue Jan 11, 2005 11:25 pm
Posts: 3429
Location: West Hull
bonaire wrote:
I agree with you and see Connor to full back sooner than later as Radford clearly wants to keep Connor happy and we are better using four forwards on the bench so Connors immediate playing time will be limited.
I am not a Connor fan as his lack of pace will always be his nemesis and what stops him becoming a great player just like Jamie Shaul will never be a great player because of his inability to create that link in attack and find the clinical pass.
In defence of Jamie i dont see Connor having a stronger defence as he seems to have worked a lot on this part of his game.
Maybe Radford should try Connor to full back whilst the grounds are wet and soft and use Jamie when the grounds start to firm and make better use of his pace.
Jordan Rankin would have been ideal in this team.


Totally agree....

Not just Shaul's passing & ability to create , but the team needs upskilling in ball skill and attack -IMO..
We should have recruited an attack coach pre-season, but that ship has sailed...
If we had better ball retention, then we would do less defending, therefore we would have more energy..
Our attack heavily relies on a speculative Sneyd kick,or a piece of individual brilliance from Kelly,
we rarely go to our left edge, as we only have 2 pivots(central & right edge)..

Our defence is simply magnificent...

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 4:46 pm
Faithful One
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2008 5:05 pm
Posts: 1556
Location: Top of the East Stand
http://www.rugby-league.com/article/395 ... rs-charged

Turgut charged with Grade C, Kelly got a warning. Walmsley grade A, Peyroux nothing (Unbelievably. Well, maybe not).....

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 5:49 pm
PCollinson1990

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 69
Faithful One wrote:
http://www.rugby-league.com/article/39572/disciplinary-seven-players-charged

Turgut charged with Grade C, Kelly got a warning. Walmsley grade A, Peyroux nothing (Unbelievably. Well, maybe not).....

Are we being coached to think we can get away with this stuff??
