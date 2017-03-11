ComeOnYouUll wrote: Certainly needs to up his game. He was excellent in the first half of last season, a regular threat in attack and scoring tries for fun but his last try was at Wembley and he's only scored two since last June.

For his attributes 14 was a poor try return. Especially in a team that was top for a large portion of yr. Old man dorn managed 20 oddIf you're a runner and try scorer but nothing else you need to be pretty good in that DeptConnor would add a passing game..A kicking game..stronger in D and has an eye for the try line himself. All factors considered Shaul needs some form on board quickly imo