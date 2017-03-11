knockersbumpMKII wrote: Bowden was outstanding, easily equal to Taylor IMHO.

THompson having a proper 13 role showed us glimpses of what he can do.

Turgut whilst lively can't have "brain farts" and should get an almighty bollocking for that sh ithouse move. If that's how he's going to react to a little hand to the face he clearly hasn't the temperamant to play big boys rugby.

Griffin needs to get more involved, CT on the other hand showing that centre IS his best position and had a great game.

Michhaels in for Talanoa surely?



2 attacks in first half yet again stopped at Shaul, it's a bit worrying he's off the boil somewhat.



my first game i managed to get down for, entertaining for sure and some spirit and great defence but we certainly need to improve.

I said months ago that Shaul was under threat. Don't see it being many more weeks till connor lines up at 1. I just can't see Radders watching a link man that dies with the ball in the corners or after nearly running himself into touch time after timeShaul can score tries not many can. But opportunist tries are once every now and again. Structured attack and an ability to perform as a part of it happens multiple times every gameNot long ago I'd of had escare and Shaul as similar playes. Escare has adapted and improved himself in just 5 months. Looks a different player. Hardaker has adapted himself to suit cas's game in the same timescale. So much so he's asssited as many tries already as Shaul did last whole year. It's a problem for me. And it grows bigger by the week