|
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 4834
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
|
Im normally Carlos's biggest critic but credit where credits due he playing well and shutting me up
Last night i thought Bowden did well but Green not so much. Turgut looked good and brought some enthusiasm apart from his silly moment
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:55 am
|
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3547
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
Jake the Peg wrote:
Other than taylor, the forwards really struggled at times last night, particularly in that first half where saints seemed able to restrict our field position easily. We need an impact forward on the bench IMO, probably a big 2nd rower. We need more intensity after the interchanges IMO.
Bowden was outstanding, easily equal to Taylor IMHO.
THompson having a proper 13 role showed us glimpses of what he can do.
Turgut whilst lively can't have "brain farts" and should get an almighty bollocking for that sh ithouse move. If that's how he's going to react to a little hand to the face he clearly hasn't the temperamant to play big boys rugby.
Griffin needs to get more involved, CT on the other hand showing that centre IS his best position and had a great game.
Michhaels in for Talanoa surely?
2 attacks in first half yet again stopped at Shaul, it's a bit worrying he's off the boil somewhat.
my first game i managed to get down for, entertaining for sure and some spirit and great defence but we certainly need to improve.
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:59 am
|
Joined: Fri Feb 21, 2003 1:24 pm
Posts: 3341
Location: West Hull
|
moxi1 wrote:
He's Championship class, not a loss to the FC cause was he.
Corrected your typing errors
|
Challenge Cup Winners 2016 (at Wembley) - HULL FC
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:32 am
|
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4444
|
Best game from Bowden for ages. I've been Thompsons biggest critic but he played well last night. Kelly is just class. All in all a good 2 points. 3 rd in table and I believe we can get better in attack. COYH
|
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:49 am
|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25339
|
Erik the not red wrote:
. Sts may lack the class to go all the way but they will be a tough opponent for anyone.
Anyone except wakefield and leigh presumably?
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:59 am
|
Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 598
|
Tinkerman23 wrote:
And kelly does look class, I was not to excited about the signing, but am now
I also was nervous about Kelly's signing (and still am) but I have never doubted his playing ability, only the personal baggage he brings. He is a genuine NRL class half back in terms of ability and that type of player is rarer than rocking horse jobbies in today's Super League. In last night's game where two tough packs and strong defences battered each other to a stand still he provided that extra threat and bit of class to turn the game.
Please keep it up Albert, you are a pleasure to watch as a player and the joy your good stuff brings is only heightened by thinking of all the envy and resentment it generates amongst the Poorhouse Lane apes.
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:59 am
|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25339
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Bowden was outstanding, easily equal to Taylor IMHO.
bowden had a decent game but his 12 tackles, 10 carries and 89 metres gained pales a little against taylor's 21 tackles, 19 carries and 138 metres. He carried the front row last night, particularly his 2nd spell.
Agree about thompson, and maybe we should rotate him and washbrook at 13 with ellis, mini and manu rotating in the 2nd row although that would mean leaving connor out
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:01 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25339
|
Erik the not red wrote:
I also was nervous about Kelly's signing (and still am) but I have never doubted his playing ability, only the personal baggage he brings. He is a genuine NRL class half back in terms of ability and that type of player is rarer than rocking horse jobbies in today's Super League. In last night's game where two tough packs and strong defences battered each other to a stand still he provided that extra threat and bit of class to turn the game.
Please keep it up Albert, you are a pleasure to watch as a player and the joy your good stuff brings is only heightened by thinking of all the envy and resentment it generates amongst the Poorhouse Lane apes.
I thibnk we'd have beaten catalans if kelly had played. He's only played 3 games with sneyd so we can't expect miracles but the work between them for teh 2nd try last night was encouraging. Hopefully kelly has exorcised some of his demons and will stay fit and knuckle down
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 2:06 pm
|
Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1746
Location: East stand!
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Bowden was outstanding, easily equal to Taylor IMHO.
THompson having a proper 13 role showed us glimpses of what he can do.
Turgut whilst lively can't have "brain farts" and should get an almighty bollocking for that sh ithouse move. If that's how he's going to react to a little hand to the face he clearly hasn't the temperamant to play big boys rugby.
Griffin needs to get more involved, CT on the other hand showing that centre IS his best position and had a great game.
Michhaels in for Talanoa surely?
2 attacks in first half yet again stopped at Shaul, it's a bit worrying he's off the boil somewhat.
my first game i managed to get down for, entertaining for sure and some spirit and great defence but we certainly need to improve.
I said months ago that Shaul was under threat. Don't see it being many more weeks till connor lines up at 1. I just can't see Radders watching a link man that dies with the ball in the corners or after nearly running himself into touch time after time
Shaul can score tries not many can. But opportunist tries are once every now and again. Structured attack and an ability to perform as a part of it happens multiple times every game
Not long ago I'd of had escare and Shaul as similar playes. Escare has adapted and improved himself in just 5 months. Looks a different player. Hardaker has adapted himself to suit cas's game in the same timescale. So much so he's asssited as many tries already as Shaul did last whole year. It's a problem for me. And it grows bigger by the week
|
"never looking back,always looking forward"
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 2:14 pm
|
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17188
|
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
I said months ago that Shaul was under threat. Don't see it being many more weeks till connor lines up at 1. I just can't see Radders watching a link man that dies with the ball in the corners or after nearly running himself into touch time after time
Shaul can score tries not many can. But opportunist tries are once every now and again. Structured attack and an ability to perform as a part of it happens multiple times every game
Not long ago I'd of had escare and Shaul as similar playes. Escare has adapted and improved himself in just 5 months. Looks a different player. Hardaker has adapted himself to suit cas's game in the same timescale. So much so he's asssited as many tries already as Shaul did last whole year. It's a problem for me. And it grows bigger by the week
Certainly needs to up his game. He was excellent in the first half of last season, a regular threat in attack and scoring tries for fun but his last try was at Wembley and he's only scored two since last June.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, bonaire, ComeOnYouUll, Dave K., edinburgh yorkie, El Masa Loco, Erik the not red, Genehunt1973, hullandbroncos, Irish Tyke, Plum Bob, shauney, Soul Boy, Tinkerman23 and 217 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|
c}