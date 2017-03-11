Jake the Peg wrote: Other than taylor, the forwards really struggled at times last night, particularly in that first half where saints seemed able to restrict our field position easily. We need an impact forward on the bench IMO, probably a big 2nd rower. We need more intensity after the interchanges IMO.

Bowden was outstanding, easily equal to Taylor IMHO.THompson having a proper 13 role showed us glimpses of what he can do.Turgut whilst lively can't have "brain farts" and should get an almighty bollocking for that sh ithouse move. If that's how he's going to react to a little hand to the face he clearly hasn't the temperamant to play big boys rugby.Griffin needs to get more involved, CT on the other hand showing that centre IS his best position and had a great game.Michhaels in for Talanoa surely?2 attacks in first half yet again stopped at Shaul, it's a bit worrying he's off the boil somewhat.my first game i managed to get down for, entertaining for sure and some spirit and great defence but we certainly need to improve.