WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

 
Post a reply

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:51 am
Sebasteeno User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 4834
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
Im normally Carlos's biggest critic but credit where credits due he playing well and shutting me up

Last night i thought Bowden did well but Green not so much. Turgut looked good and brought some enthusiasm apart from his silly moment

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:55 am
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3546
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Jake the Peg wrote:
Other than taylor, the forwards really struggled at times last night, particularly in that first half where saints seemed able to restrict our field position easily. We need an impact forward on the bench IMO, probably a big 2nd rower. We need more intensity after the interchanges IMO.

Bowden was outstanding, easily equal to Taylor IMHO.
THompson having a proper 13 role showed us glimpses of what he can do.
Turgut whilst lively can't have "brain farts" and should get an almighty bollocking for that sh ithouse move. If that's how he's going to react to a little hand to the face he clearly hasn't the temperamant to play big boys rugby.
Griffin needs to get more involved, CT on the other hand showing that centre IS his best position and had a great game.
Michhaels in for Talanoa surely?

2 attacks in first half yet again stopped at Shaul, it's a bit worrying he's off the boil somewhat.

my first game i managed to get down for, entertaining for sure and some spirit and great defence but we certainly need to improve.

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:59 am
davey37 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 21, 2003 1:24 pm
Posts: 3341
Location: West Hull
moxi1 wrote:
He's Championship class, not a loss to the FC cause was he.


Corrected your typing errors :CRAZY:
Challenge Cup Winners 2016 (at Wembley) - HULL FC
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Armavinit, Bandicoot, Bombed Out, Cardiff_05, Dave K., davey37, djcXIII, Keep Smiling, knockersbumpMKII, Marcus's Bicycle, Paddyfc, paperboy, PCollinson1990, rodney_trotter, simon_tem, swissfan, Tinkerman23, vitch, weaver93 and 303 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,533,3762,00975,8304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
34-26
GOLD COAST
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
WHITEHAVEN
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
DEWSBURY
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
HALIFAX
v
LONDON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
COVENTY
v
BARROW  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
CELTIC
v
DONCASTER  














c}