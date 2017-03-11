Marcus's Bicycle wrote: Any credit to Hull? I bet you thought Saints had won it. Coming back from a sin binning shows true fighting spirit. Oh by the way thank you for giving us Albie. Class player. You would have probably stayed up if your club had managed him properly.

Because we went down by such a narrow margin, you can pin the key difference on any number of things. Our revolving door approach to recruitment and retention, Chester's 'innovative' pre-season, appointing an interim head coach, Peacock's reluctance/inability to bolster the squad, Minns' moment of tired naivety, the 'mismanagement' of Kelly... and so on. It was relegation by a thousand cuts. All of those individuals, and others, bear a little of the blame but all of them have done creditable things for Rovers too.While clearly a troubled individual, whose timing was atrocious from a Rovers POV, Kelly is indeed a class player. Him trying to play Leeds by himself on one leg at Wembley was admirable if forlorn. Behind a strong pack now, he could become a consistently excellent player for you. It's Albert Kelly, so that is a long way from saying 'will', but he might.I've binned Sky sports, but looking at results so far maybe SL is finally seeing a changing of the guard. I know that gets put forward every season, and then it's always the same teams at the GF. Perhaps though that itself has fed a sense of complacency at places like Leeds and Saints.