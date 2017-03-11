|
|
Jake the Peg wrote:
Other than taylor, the forwards really struggled at times last night, particularly in that first half where saints seemed able to restrict our field position easily. We need an impact forward on the bench IMO, probably a big 2nd rower. We need more intensity after the interchanges IMO.
I though Bowden and Green played well, but agree lacking something, if we have no injuries then we are fine with Ellis and Watts, Masi has good defence, but struggles a bit with go forward at the moment.
I think next season we will address this and use Michaels quota spot for an impact forward.
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:07 am
|
|
The Scousers do have a strong set of forwards which fortunately they are unable to back up consistently with decent half backs and coaching. With Hull missing 2 of their strongest players in Ellis and Watts I thought they did well to stand up to them. Sts may lack the class to go all the way but they will be a tough opponent for anyone.
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:09 am
|
|
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
How good could our right side be
Fonua was a monster for us. Saints line speed was decent tbf. Most wingers would of been monstered tonight
Carlos was my MOM..that tackle in the corner was a match winner imo
Kelly was hulls MOM and Sika was sika
Agree with you about Carlos. He was signed as a centre but never really established himself due to injury and he had to cover Pryce.
Paul Cooke said he's a centre as he is to indecisive as a stand off. I can see what he means he looks more at home at centre and will continue to improve.
On another note I thought Green was excellent last night.
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:10 am
|
|
Erik the not red wrote:
The Scousers do have a strong set of forwards which fortunately they are unable to back up consistently with decent half backs and coaching. With Hull missing 2 of their strongest players in Ellis and Watts I thought they did well to stand up to them. Sts may lack the class to go all the way but they will be a tough opponent for anyone.
On paper I actually think Saints have the best pack in the league, their bench apart from Lee was very strong.
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:19 am
|
|
Dave K. wrote:
I though Bowden and Green played well, but agree lacking something, if we have no injuries then we are fine with Ellis and Watts, Masi has good defence, but struggles a bit with go forward at the moment.
I think next season we will address this and use Michaels quota spot for an impact forward.
Worrying times for Hudderfield. If the unthinkable happens I would look to sign Ta'ai or Ikahihifo or someone of that ilk. No doubt Motu has someone in mind.
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:57 am
|
|
Marcus's Bicycle wrote:
Agree with you about Carlos. He was signed as a centre but never really established himself due to injury and he had to cover Pryce.
Paul Cooke said he's a centre as he is to indecisive as a stand off. I can see what he means he looks more at home at centre and will continue to improve.
On another note I thought Green was excellent last night.
Carlos was very good last night, alert to opportunities and great feet. Bowden also went well IMO.
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:06 am
|
|
Mrs Barista wrote:
Last quarter was great "in the trenches" stuff in my opinion with some of it a man down. Absolutely loved the final try, Taylor and Kelly are two special players.
Another 2 points chalked up, think we're 3rd? 3 from 4 and the loss courtesy of stupidity penalties. That'll do in early March.
The 'same poop every week' comment was aimed at the officials rather than the side, although we are making many of the same mistakes every game at the moment. Interesting that Cunningham feels they were hard done to when they got away with murder for much of the game and certainly should have been down to 12 men at least once. Fed up of officiating making the sport a lottery.
As far as our performance went, I reckon 'mixed' would be appropriate. Some good individual performances but still not gelling into a solid team performance. And far too many mistakes! Not good for my blood pressure.
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:28 am
|
|
Dave K. wrote:
On paper I actually think Saints have the best pack in the league, their bench apart from Lee was very strong.
Don't quite agree with that regarding their pack. I'd say they have a better set of front rowers than us. But our pack as a whole I think we have the best. Especially the back rowers, no team comes close to Manu, Minichiello and Ellis.
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:58 am
|
|
Marcus's Bicycle wrote:
Any credit to Hull? I bet you thought Saints had won it. Coming back from a sin binning shows true fighting spirit. Oh by the way thank you for giving us Albie. Class player. You would have probably stayed up if your club had managed him properly.
Because we went down by such a narrow margin, you can pin the key difference on any number of things. Our revolving door approach to recruitment and retention, Chester's 'innovative' pre-season, appointing an interim head coach, Peacock's reluctance/inability to bolster the squad, Minns' moment of tired naivety, the 'mismanagement' of Kelly... and so on. It was relegation by a thousand cuts. All of those individuals, and others, bear a little of the blame but all of them have done creditable things for Rovers too.
While clearly a troubled individual, whose timing was atrocious from a Rovers POV, Kelly is indeed a class player. Him trying to play Leeds by himself on one leg at Wembley was admirable if forlorn. Behind a strong pack now, he could become a consistently excellent player for you. It's Albert Kelly, so that is a long way from saying 'will', but he might.
I've binned Sky sports, but looking at results so far maybe SL is finally seeing a changing of the guard. I know that gets put forward every season, and then it's always the same teams at the GF. Perhaps though that itself has fed a sense of complacency at places like Leeds and Saints.
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:25 am
|
|
Good performance last night, was worried after seeing both benches. Think our edges look very strong defensively, and carry the ball out off our end superbly, still think doing to much in our own half and would like to see more of our superb backs in the opposition half, hopefully will come as the season goes on. Most pleasing thing for me was putting in a really tough performance like that without ellis, taylor really stepping up to the mark. Thought thompson had an excellant first half last night. And kelly does look class, I was not to excited about the signing, but am now
|
|
