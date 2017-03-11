Jake the Peg wrote:
Other than taylor, the forwards really struggled at times last night, particularly in that first half where saints seemed able to restrict our field position easily. We need an impact forward on the bench IMO, probably a big 2nd rower. We need more intensity after the interchanges IMO.
I though Bowden and Green played well, but agree lacking something, if we have no injuries then we are fine with Ellis and Watts, Masi has good defence, but struggles a bit with go forward at the moment.
I think next season we will address this and use Michaels quota spot for an impact forward.