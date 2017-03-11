Mrs Barista wrote: Last quarter was great "in the trenches" stuff in my opinion with some of it a man down. Absolutely loved the final try, Taylor and Kelly are two special players.



Another 2 points chalked up, think we're 3rd? 3 from 4 and the loss courtesy of stupidity penalties. That'll do in early March.

The 'same poop every week' comment was aimed at the officials rather than the side, although we are making many of the same mistakes every game at the moment. Interesting that Cunningham feels they were hard done to when they got away with murder for much of the game and certainly should have been down to 12 men at least once. Fed up of officiating making the sport a lottery.As far as our performance went, I reckon 'mixed' would be appropriate. Some good individual performances but still not gelling into a solid team performance. And far too many mistakes! Not good for my blood pressure.