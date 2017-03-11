airliebird,runninglate! wrote: How good could our right side be

Fonua was a monster for us. Saints line speed was decent tbf. Most wingers would of been monstered tonight

Carlos was my MOM..that tackle in the corner was a match winner imo

Kelly was hulls MOM and Sika was sika

Agree with you about Carlos. He was signed as a centre but never really established himself due to injury and he had to cover Pryce.Paul Cooke said he's a centre as he is to indecisive as a stand off. I can see what he means he looks more at home at centre and will continue to improve.On another note I thought Green was excellent last night.