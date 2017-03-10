WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

 
Post a reply

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:17 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5901
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
thats just 6 tries conceeded in 4 games so far.
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:19 pm
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1745
Location: East stand!
How good could our right side be
Fonua was a monster for us. Saints line speed was decent tbf. Most wingers would of been monstered tonight
Carlos was my MOM..that tackle in the corner was a match winner imo
Kelly was hulls MOM and Sika was sika
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:49 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25334
Defence is excellent but we're awful with ball in hand. It looks like we spend about 80% of our time training defence

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:01 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24296
Location: West Yorkshire
the artist wrote:
thats just 6 tries conceeded in 4 games so far.

Nice one. Best defence in comp so far and 3rd best attack. Obviously not firing yet but early days. On we go.
Image

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:01 am
Fields of Fire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2013 3:53 pm
Posts: 423
Location: Kingswood the greatest place to live in Hull
How important is it having a great goalkicker Marc has kicked 21/21 100% so far.

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:17 am
moxi1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3413
Marcus's Bicycle wrote:
Any credit to Hull? I bet you thought Saints had won it. Coming back from a sin binning shows true fighting spirit. Oh by the way thank you for giving us Albie. Class player. You would have probably stayed up if your club had managed him properly.


Easily pleased you obviously. Mismanaged was he? Even by his 2 previous NRL clubs? He'll have a decent first season as he did with us, judge him on his second season when he's nailed himself his 2 year contract extension.

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:18 am
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4443
Enjoy your trip to Dewsbury
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:25 am
Irregular Hoops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2255
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
moxi1 wrote:
Easily pleased you obviously. Mismanaged was he? Even by his 2 previous NRL clubs? He'll have a decent first season as he did with us, judge him on his second season when he's nailed himself his 2 year contract extension.


Alternatively, we could have Jamie Ellis in our team.....

Re: Next up Saints and the Steve Prescott Cup

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:29 am
moxi1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3413
Irregular Hoops wrote:
Alternatively, we could have Jamie Ellis in our team.....


He's world class, what a loss to the FC cause he was.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, andy 1962, B0NES, Cardiff_05, Fields of Fire, Irregular Hoops, Mike1970, PerryM, Punos, The Milky Bar Kid, themightynortherner, Touchliner, yorksguy1865 and 241 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,533,1851,74475,8304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
WHITEHAVEN
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
DEWSBURY
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
HALIFAX
v
LONDON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
COVENTY
v
BARROW  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
CELTIC
v
DONCASTER  














c}